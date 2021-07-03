Rūt for Beirut: Born from the love of the city
Born in Beirut, Rūt Essentials was inspired by the personal journey of founders Adnan Adada and Nour Khodr.
Born in Beirut, Rūt Essentials was inspired by the personal journey of founders Adnan Adada and Nour Khodr. Following a difficult period in his early life in Lebanon, which resulted in mental health issues, Adnan’s determination to find a manageable solution led him to source a selection of essential oils with the help of his family to help him manage and then boost his mental health. Initially ignited by need, but then fueled by passion and a quest to make available the very best solutions to as many people as possible, Adnan and Nour have worked tirelessly to responsibly source the highest quality of 100% pure natural oils and make them widely available at an accessible price and with flexible recommendations to incorporate into everyday life, both enhancing mental approach and offering health and beauty-boosting solutions. Our name, our brand, and our mantras are inspired by our magnificent city. And although 2020 was a very difficult and challenging year for Beirut, we learned from our city and its people how to face challenges with strength and pride no matter how daunting they may seem to be. Beirut has always driven us to uplift, strengthen, and better ourselves. We learn revival from Beirut. We learn fortitude from Beirut. We learn resourcefulness from Beirut. And at Rūt Essentials, we are committed to deliver all these aspects and experiences through our products.
A Clear Mission:
Our mission is to offer true value in the form of holistic wellbeing. We want to convey a natural state of balance and positive energy through opening and grounding the senses. By taking a few moments each day to focus on self-care, using essential oils to uplift, calm, focus or transport, we can boost our mental health, lift our spirit and attract more positivity into our daily life. We all need to pause, reflect and take care of ourselves to be able to best help and support the people we love.
Making Essential Oils Mainstream:
Essential oils are one of nature's great gifts. As the use of natural remedies grows, aromatherapy and essential oils can play a vital part. When we first started our work, we realized that there isn’t a lot of knowledge and understanding when it comes to essential oils. Most people have probably heard of them, but have never considered actually using them in their daily lives. As the interest in aromatherapy grows for those interested in alternative health, wellness, and fitness, many folks ask what are essential oils and how do they differ from other oils like olive oil, coconut and the like? From stress, anxiety, headaches, sleep disorders, skin disorders (the list goes on), there’s an essential oil that can help. Whether you choose to diffuse the oils, use them with a carrier oil, or simply smell them directly from the bottle – you will notice the benefits instantly. We strongly recommend that you visit our website to learn more about essential oils, their benefits, and multiple uses. We each have a lot on our plates, and it's important to find a space with like-minded people to trust, to think out loud and share experiences.
These values are at the heart of and guide everything we do. We can’t wait to welcome you to the Rūt Essentials Family and support you on your wellness journey.
