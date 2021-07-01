Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 367 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,905 in the last 365 days.

Update on the Easterday Farms Dairy LLC CAFO application

The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) notified Cody Easterday, a Confined Animal Feeding Operation (CAFO) applicant, that he has until July 15, 2021, to withdraw his application. Cody Easterday submitted a CAFO application in June 2019 for a large dairy operation on the former Lost Valley Farm site near Boardman, Oregon. Since then, ODA and the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) have been working with Easterday on an individual permit to operate a dairy and feedlot with up to 28,000 animals.

In February 2021, Cody Easterday declared bankruptcy and resigned as an officer of the Easterday family business. The following month, Cody pleaded guilty to fraud stemming from a federal investigation that found he fraudulently billed companies $224 million for nonexistent cattle.

Also, in March 2021, ODA was notified that Cole Easterday, Cody’s son purchased all his father’s interest in the proposed CAFO facility under consideration for a permit. Cole Easterday is now listed as the manager of the Washington corporation registered in Oregon as Easterday Farms Dairy LLC.

Under Oregon’s laws governing CAFOs, the applicant listed on the CAFO application must be the owner or operator of the facility. Because Cody Easterday is no longer the owner or operator of Easterday Farms Dairy LLC, the state must request he withdraw the application. If Cody Easterday does not withdraw the CAFO application by the July 15 deadline, ODA and DEQ will issue an order denying the application because it is inconsistent with OAR 340-045-0030(3).

You just read:

Update on the Easterday Farms Dairy LLC CAFO application

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.