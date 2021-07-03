Tennessee Highway Patrol Announces Fourth of July Traffic Enforcement Strategy

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) will conduct a variety of traffic safety initiatives and utilize data-driven enforcement strategies during the Fourth of July holiday period to help reduce serious injury and fatal crashes across the state. The traffic safety campaign will begin at 6:00 p.m. Friday, July 2, and conclude at 5:59 a.m. Tuesday, July 6.

During last year’s 84-hour Fourth of July holiday period, 13 people were killed. Of those 13 traffic crash fatalities, nine were vehicle occupants, two were motorcyclists, and two were pedestrians. Of the fatal crashes, six of the fatalities were alcohol-related.

We are entering into the deadliest time of the summer for teens. Over the past three years, the first two weeks of July have been the deadliest stretch for teens, with 16 teens killed from July 1 – 14. The deadliest few days of the period have been July 5 – 8, when 11 of those fatalities occurred.

“Losing someone you love is heartbreaking,” said Commissioner Jeff Long. “Imagine a day without a family member, friend, co-worker, or teammate. Please help us to eliminate this heartache by driving the speed limit, wearing your seat belt, and never driving distracted or under the influence,” added Long.

“The Tennessee Highway Patrol is committed to preventing fatal traffic crashes,” Colonel Matt Perry said. “This should be the goal of every motorist. I have emphasized to our troopers that the strict enforcement of hazardous traffic violations such as speeding, distracted driving, driving under the influence, and seat belt enforcement, will help us to accomplish our goal of preventing fatalities,” Perry added.

The THP will maximize manpower by utilizing predictive analytic data. This data will aid supervisors in scheduling troopers to patrol target areas with historical data that indicates where an increase of future alcohol-related, serious injury or fatal crashes may occur during the Fourth of July holiday period. State troopers will also conduct saturation enforcement patrols, sobriety, and seat belt checkpoints to help keep citizens safe.

During the 2020 Fourth of July holiday period, state troopers arrested 50 individuals statewide on suspicion of impaired driving and cited 119 motorists for seat belt law violations.

If you see an impaired or reckless driver, please dial 911 or *THP (*847).

A list of scheduled checkpoints for this holiday period is available at

https://www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/safety/documents/thp-heckpoints/JULY2021_CHECKPOINTS.pdf

Historical statistical data for the 2020 Fourth of July holiday period is also attached.

