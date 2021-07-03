MI Technical Solutions to Expand Facility in Chesapeake

RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today announced that MI Technical Solutions, Inc. (MITS), a small business government contractor providing information technology services for military vessels, will invest $520,000 to expand its facility in the City of Chesapeake. The company will create 10 new jobs and add 4,000 square feet of office space at 820 Greenbrier Circle to accommodate an increase in staffing associated with recently awarded contracts from the U.S. Navy. “Small businesses like MI Technical Solutions are the foundation of our local economies,” said Governor Northam. “This expansion is a great example of how the City of Chesapeake continues to foster an environment of entrepreneurship and innovation where companies of all sizes can thrive. We commend MITS for its commitment to employing Virginia veterans and for providing critical IT services to support our military.” Founded in 2004 and based in Chesapeake, MI Technical Solutions is a global information technology and engineering business that provides IT services for military vessels, including warships, aircraft carriers, and submarines. The company develops products and services using its expertise in mobile applications, software development, machine learning, and artificial intelligence. MITS is a Virginia Values Veterans (V3)-certified company and was recently awarded the 2020 HIRE Vets Medallion by the U.S. Department of Labor for its efforts to recruit, employ, and retain veterans. “MI Technical Solutions’ growth over the past year is impressive, serving an important market in the booming technology industry,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “We are proud to support the expansion of this V3-certified company, and we look forward to its continued success in the City of Chesapeake.” “I formed MITS when I transitioned from the U.S. Navy after 28 years of service, and our client base and potential employees are located in this area,” said Michael Ihrig, CEO of MI Technical Solutions, Inc. “I am very thankful for the fact that MITS is in Chesapeake, which has supported our phenomenal growth during the past year. We are looking forward to the next few years as we continue to expand.” The Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) worked with the City of Chesapeake to secure the project for the Commonwealth. VEDP will support MI Technical Solution’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP), which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens. “We are proud that MI Technical Solutions calls the City of Chesapeake home,” said Chesapeake Mayor Rick West. “MI Technical’s V3-certified status and commitment to employ veterans in the area make the company a true asset and ally to the City of Chesapeake and the Hampton Roads region.” “MI Technical’s expansion represents important growth of the information technology sector in Chesapeake,” said Steven Wright, Economic Development Director for the City of Chesapeake. “The company’s investment will help strengthen our deep connections with our military partners and create good-paying jobs for our citizens.” “Thanks to MI Technical Solutions, Inc. for investing and expanding its facility in the City of Chesapeake,” said Senator Lionell Spruill, Sr. “Chesapeake is a wonderful place for small businesses to succeed and grow, and I am grateful for the technology services the company provides to those who serve and protect us daily.” “Having recently come out of the pandemic, I am happy to see businesses blossoming,” said Delegate C. E. Cliff Hayes. “MI Technical Solutions remains a jewel in the economic development crown of our economy, providing jobs to veterans and services to our military. I congratulate the company on its continued growth and thank MITS for choosing to expand its operations in the 77th House District.”