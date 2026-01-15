Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Infinity Global Expands Danville Operations with $34 Million Investment

RICHMOND, VA — Infinity Global Inc., an international leader in high-end packaging solutions, plans to expand operations at its Danville, Virginia, headquarters with a $34 million investment. The investment will more than double the company’s Virginia workforce, creating 150 new jobs in the Commonwealth.

“This investment proves there is no better place to build and grow a global business than Virginia,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “By more than doubling its workforce here in the Commonwealth, Infinity Global is showing its confidence in the people of Danville and Southside Virginia. Their continued growth demonstrates how world-class companies succeed when they invest in our talent and Virginia’s pro-business environment.”

“I can think of no better way to cap my tenure as Secretary than with a $34 million investment from one of Danville’s top employers,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Juan Pablo Segura. “One hundred and fifty new employees are set to join the Infinity Global team, setting up an exciting year for economic development in Southern Virginia. This expansion underscores the momentum we’re seeing across the region as innovative employers choose to grow and invest here.”

“Infinity Global is proud to embark on its next chapter of growth by expanding our headquarters in Danville, where our journey began more than 20 years ago,” said Infinity Global CEO and Chairman Ron Palmer. “This expansion allows us to further strengthen our team and enhance our ability to deliver innovative, sustainable luxury packaging solutions to clients around the world. We’re deeply grateful to Governor Youngkin, the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, and the City of Danville for their continued support and partnership in helping us achieve this milestone.”

Founded in the City of Danville in 2005, Infinity Global provides end-to-end packaging solutions for global luxury retailers across 70 countries. From product development and manufacturing to global distribution to data management, the company works with clients to design and source custom, sustainable packaging for high-end fashion, jewelry, and beauty products.

“There is nothing more rewarding than seeing a vision become reality—especially when a homegrown company grows into a global leader while creating jobs and economic opportunity locally,” said Southern Virginia Regional Alliance Executive Director Linda Hutson Green. “From its corporate headquarters in Danville, Virginia, Infinity Global Inc. has emerged as a worldwide leader in luxury packaging and continues to grow and expand. Congratulations to Ron Palmer and the entire Infinity team for their excellence, innovation, and for sharing their exponential growth with the City of Danville through continued investment and job creation.”

“Members of the Industrial Development Authority of Danville are thrilled that Infinity Global will expand its operation in Danville, where it is headquartered,” said Industrial Development Authority of Danville Chair T. Neal Morris. “The $34 million investment will make a positive impact on the area. Thank you, Infinity Global, for choosing Danville for this tremendous expansion where the company was founded.”

“This expansion is a big win for our city. It shows Infinity Global is ready to take an already successful operation to the next level,” said Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones. “That means new jobs, a growing workforce, more opportunities for our residents, and more momentum for our local economy. This is exactly the kind of progress we want to see for our community, and we’re excited to see Infinity Global continue to grow while calling our community home.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Danville to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Youngkin approved a $750,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Danville with the project.

Support for Infinity Global’s job creation will be provided through the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program, ranked the No. 1 Customized Workforce Training Program in the United States by Business Facilities in 2023, 2024, and 2025 and by Area Development in 2025. The program, created by VEDP in collaboration with higher education partners, provides world-class training and recruitment solutions that are customized to a company’s unique operations, equipment, standards and culture. All program services are provided at no cost to qualified new and expanding companies as an incentive for job creation.