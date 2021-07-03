Shawano County Critical Incident Investigation

RED SPRINGS, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved critical incident in the Town of Red Springs, Wis. that occurred on the evening of Thursday, July 1, 2021.

At approximately 9:30 p.m., dispatch received a 911 call from a witness reporting a single car accident on Upper Red Lake Road, north of Gresham in Shawano County. A Shawano County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to the scene and came upon a single car crash with one male operator. The subject had a gun in his hands and the officer directed the subject to put down the gun. The subject did not put down the gun and raised the gun toward the officer. The officer fired at the subject and struck him. The subject was provided emergency medical support and transported to a local hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation. The involved officer has been placed on administrative leave.

DCI is leading the investigation of the officer involved critical incident with assistance from Wisconsin State Patrol and Shawano Police Department.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Shawano County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is currently available.

Please direct media inquiries to Wisconsin DOJ.