COVID-19 Daily Update 7-1-2021

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 52-year old female from Kanawha County, a 40-year old female from Mercer County, a 94-year old female from Mercer County, a 76-year old female from Mercer County, an 89-year old female from Taylor County, and a 104-year old female from Mercer County.

“We extend our sympathy to all of the loved ones impacted by these deaths,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “To West Virginians who are eligible, but not yet vaccinated, know that getting vaccinated is the key to stopping the spread of COVID-19.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,514), Berkeley (12,842), Boone (2,179), Braxton (1,018), Brooke (2,247), Cabell (8,887), Calhoun (390), Clay (543), Doddridge (644), Fayette (3,555), Gilmer (885), Grant (1,316), Greenbrier (2,897), Hampshire (1,926), Hancock (2,844), Hardy (1,583), Harrison (6,193), Jackson (2,258), Jefferson (4,800), Kanawha (15,497), Lewis (1,289), Lincoln (1,607), Logan (3,297), Marion (4,655), Marshall (3,538), Mason (2,064), McDowell (1,616), Mercer (5,186), Mineral (2,981), Mingo (2,763), Monongalia (9,398), Monroe (1,223), Morgan (1,226), Nicholas (1,905), Ohio (4,314), Pendleton (725), Pleasants (959), Pocahontas (681), Preston (2,959), Putnam (5,329), Raleigh (7,093), Randolph (2,854), Ritchie (762), Roane (665), Summers (864), Taylor (1,281), Tucker (547), Tyler (748), Upshur (1,970), Wayne (3,180), Webster (546), Wetzel (1,391), Wirt (457), Wood (7,949), Wyoming (2,057).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Grant, Putnam, Summers, and Wyoming counties in this report. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for thevaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Hampshire, Jefferson, Lewis, Lincoln, and Morgan counties.

Barbour County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Hampshire County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire County Health Department, 16189 Northwestern Turnpike, Augusta, WV

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

Lewis County

Lincoln County

Morgan County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV