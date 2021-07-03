COVID-19 Daily Update 7-1-2021
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 52-year old female from Kanawha County, a 40-year old female from Mercer County, a 94-year old female from Mercer County, a 76-year old female from Mercer County, an 89-year old female from Taylor County, and a 104-year old female from Mercer County.
“We extend our sympathy to all of the loved ones impacted by these deaths,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “To West Virginians who are eligible, but not yet vaccinated, know that getting vaccinated is the key to stopping the spread of COVID-19.”
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,514), Berkeley (12,842), Boone (2,179), Braxton (1,018), Brooke (2,247), Cabell (8,887), Calhoun (390), Clay (543), Doddridge (644), Fayette (3,555), Gilmer (885), Grant (1,316), Greenbrier (2,897), Hampshire (1,926), Hancock (2,844), Hardy (1,583), Harrison (6,193), Jackson (2,258), Jefferson (4,800), Kanawha (15,497), Lewis (1,289), Lincoln (1,607), Logan (3,297), Marion (4,655), Marshall (3,538), Mason (2,064), McDowell (1,616), Mercer (5,186), Mineral (2,981), Mingo (2,763), Monongalia (9,398), Monroe (1,223), Morgan (1,226), Nicholas (1,905), Ohio (4,314), Pendleton (725), Pleasants (959), Pocahontas (681), Preston (2,959), Putnam (5,329), Raleigh (7,093), Randolph (2,854), Ritchie (762), Roane (665), Summers (864), Taylor (1,281), Tucker (547), Tyler (748), Upshur (1,970), Wayne (3,180), Webster (546), Wetzel (1,391), Wirt (457), Wood (7,949), Wyoming (2,057).
Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Hampshire, Jefferson, Lewis, Lincoln, and Morgan counties.
Barbour County
9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV
3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV
Hampshire County
10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire County Health Department, 16189 Northwestern Turnpike, Augusta, WV
Jefferson County
10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV
Lewis County
Lincoln County
Morgan County
11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV