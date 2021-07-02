Governor Justice honors 27 WV companies for their export success

27 West Virginia companies that grew their business by exporting a good or service to a new country last year were recognized by state officials in a virtual ceremony on June 30. Seven of these companies were first time winners.

During the event, each business received the Governor’s Commendation for International Market Entry Award, which is given to companies that made their first sale to a new country in the previous calendar year.

“2020 was a tough year for all West Virginians but these businesses kept going and kept working in spite of the pandemic,” said Gov. Jim Justice. “Exporting to a new country is an incredible accomplishment and we are all proud of their success. Congratulations to all the winners and thanks to all those who are making this happen in West Virginia.”

Exports are an important component of West Virginia’s growing economy. In 2020, the state’s exports were valued at $4.5 billion.

“West Virginia has a very diverse economy with several thriving industries and an array of businesses that have taken the next steps to export outside of the United States,” said West Virginia Department of Economic Development Secretary Mitch Carmichael. “Every time a West Virginia business expands into a new market, it should be celebrated. It’s an incredible achievement that contributes so much to the state’s economy.”

Since 2002, more than 2,200 export awards have been presented to more than 170 companies for selling products to nearly 200 countries. This year, awards were presented to businesses from 13 West Virginia counties for exporting goods and services to 50 different countries.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the award presentation was conducted in a virtual format and included congratulatory remarks from several state officials, including Gov. Justice, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, Sen. Joe Manchin and Congresswoman Carol Miller.

Awards were presented to the following businesses:

Brooke County American Muscle Docks & Fabrication City: Wellsburg Product/Service: Custom built boat docks, dock hardware, aluminum gangways, marina accessories, and metal fabrications Country Product/Service Exported To: France, Cayman Islands

Cabell County BEK Inc. dba Level 1 Fasteners City: Huntington Product/Service: High Precision Fasteners Country Product/Service Exported To: United Kingdom

Steel of West Virginia, Inc. City: Huntington Product/Service: Structural Steel I beams, channels, special shapes Country Product/Service Exported To: China, Spain, Canada, South Korea

West Virginia Power Systems City: Huntington Product/Service: Medium Voltage Fuses and Arrester Country Product/Service Exported To: Canada, Mexico

Guyan International City: Barboursville Product/Service: Manufacture of high-pressure hydraulic pumps, motors, and auxiliary products for mobile hydraulic applications in the mining, agricultural, industrial, construction, waste disposal, and energy industries Country Product/Service Exported To: Singapore, Kenya

Jackson County J&M Industrial City: Millwood Product/Service: Buying and Selling Industrial Equipment Country Product/Service Exported To: Fiji, Kenya

OVIS City: Millwood Product/Service: Specialty Hardware Country Product/Service Exported To: Mexico, Canada

Star Plastics City: Millwood Product/Service: Accomplished full service laboratories to develop, test, and compound plastic materials, Star Plastics offers high quality custom color compounding (known for lot-to-lot consistency), tolling, sourcing and supplying polymers Country Product/Service Exported To: Italy, Mexico

Valtronics Solutions City: Ravenswood Product/Service: Valtronics® Solutions provides turnkey measurement solutions for the natural gas, liquefied natural gas, and natural gas liquids markets Country Product/Service Exported To: Netherlands

Jefferson County C2M Consulting, LLC City: Charles Town Product/Service: Cybersecurity Management and Auditors Country Product/Service Exported To: Mexico, Chile, Bolivia

Growth Media Productions City: Shepherdstown Product/Service: Television Programs and Feature Films Country Product/Service Exported To: Iceland, Romania, Uganda, Guyana, Botswana

Kanawha County Belle Chemical City: Belle Product/Service: Chemicals Country Product/Service Exported To: Brazil, Canada, Ireland, India, Mexico, Northern Ireland, United Arab Emirates

Elite Etching LLC City: Cross Lanes Product/Service: Tools for glass etching Country Product/Service Exported To: Canada

DRK Studios City: Saint Albans Product/Service: Specialty FX, Props, Masks/Prosthetics, Escape Room Development Country Product/Service Exported To: Belgium, Finland, Ireland, Malaysia, New Caledonia

Morgan Rhea City: South Charleston Product/Service: Luxury leather goods Country Product/Service Exported To: Peru

Industrial Bolting Technologies, Inc. City: Charleston Product/Service: TorsionX Hydraulic Torque Wrenches Country Product/Service Exported To: United Arab Emirates, Nigeria, Indonesia

The Iron Beaver City: Montgomery Product/Service: Home décor and metal art and signs Country Product/Service Exported To: Australia, Peru

Mason County North American Consulting Services, Inc. City: Point Pleasant Product/Service: Provide Cyber Security and Communications Security Country Product/Service Exported To: United Arab Emirates

Mercer County Elgin Separation Solutions City: Princeton Product/Service: Vibrating screens and fabrication services for mining and aggregate industries Country Product/Service Exported To: New Zealand, South Africa, United Kingdom, Canada

Morgan County Caperton Furnitureworks LLC City: Berkeley Springs Product/Service: Wooden Furniture Country Product/Service Exported To: Jamaica, Cyprus, Mozambique, Marshall Islands, Zimbabwe, Azerbaijan, Denmark, Trinidad & Tobago, South Korea, Brunei, Sweden, China

Ohio County Direct Online Marketing City: Wheeling Product/Service: Digital marketing and advertising Country Product/Service Exported To: France, India

Legacy Truck Centers, Inc. City: Wheeling Product/Service: Truck parts Country Product/Service Exported To: Mauritius, Tanzania

CFOAM LLC City: Triadelphia Product/Service: Manufacture Carbon Foam Country Product/Service Exported To: Australia, Brazil, China, Italy, New Zealand, Singapore, Switzerland

Raleigh County Elgin Power Solutions City: Beaver Product/Service: Design and manufacture of electrical products for surface and underground mining including: mine lighting, camera systems, electrical power distribution equipment, and controls for mobile and stationary equipment Country Product/Service Exported To: Canada, Chile, Mexico, Israel

Randolph County Environotics Unlimited City: Elkins Product/Service: Soil Inoculants; Soil Amendments; Plant Growth Stimulators; Animal Feed Supplements; Environmental Remediation Products; Organic/Biodynamic Complete Crop Growing Systems; Hydroponic Fodder Growing Systems Country Product/Service Exported To: United Arab Emirates, Sweden, United Kingdom, Mexico, Canada

Tyler County Marble King City: Paden City Product/Service: Glass marbles Country Product/Service Exported To: New Zealand