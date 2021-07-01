Press Release - FAA Awards Nearly $845M to Build More Accessible, Environmentally Friendly and Modern Airports

WASHINGTON The U.S. Department of Transportations Federal Aviation Administration(FAA) awarded more than $845 million in grants for projects that will mitigate environmental impacts, increase accessibility, and expand capacity at airports across the United States. The funding from the fourth round of FY 2021 Airport Improvement Program grants will pay for projects at 388 airports in 49 states plus the District of Columbia.

We dont want to just build our airports back to the way things were before the pandemic. We want our airports to be better than everaccessible to all, delivering maximum benefit to their communities, and helping directly and indirectly create jobs for millions of Americans, said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

The projects announced today will not have to pay the usual local match thanks to nearly $100 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding announced last week.

Todays grants include:

Increase Safety, Capacity and Jobs:

Savannah International, Savannah, Ga.: $11.6 million to expand the apron area where aircraft park. This project will support cargo operations that will create permanent jobs and aid the local economy.

to expand the apron area where aircraft park. This project will support cargo operations that will create permanent jobs and aid the local economy. Thief River Falls Regional, Thief River Falls, Minn.: $7.4 million part of which is to build a new cargo apron to support a new cargo hangar that will accommodate a 20 percent increase in cargo operations by 2025. The increased operations will create permanent jobs and boost the economy.

part of which is to build a new cargo apron to support a new cargo hangar that will accommodate a 20 percent increase in cargo operations by 2025. The increased operations will create permanent jobs and boost the economy. Tucson International, Tucson, Ariz.: $22.4 million to reconfigure Runway 11R/29L to support the airports safety enhancement program. The safety enhancement program will enhance airfield safety by reducing potential runway incursions.

to reconfigure Runway 11R/29L to support the airports safety enhancement program. The safety enhancement program will enhance airfield safety by reducing potential runway incursions. New Regional Airport, Pella, Iowa: $3.2 million to build a new airport to replace Pella Municipal and Oskaloosa Municipal airports. The existing airports are unable to meet current or forecasted aviation needs for the communities they serve. The replacement airport will meet the current and future aviation needs while creating jobs and helping the local economy.

to build a new airport to replace Pella Municipal and Oskaloosa Municipal airports. The existing airports are unable to meet current or forecasted aviation needs for the communities they serve. The replacement airport will meet the current and future aviation needs while creating jobs and helping the local economy. Franklin County State Airport, Swanton, Vt.: $650,000 to replace Runway 1/19 pavement to ensure the continued safe operation of the airport.

to replace Runway 1/19 pavement to ensure the continued safe operation of the airport. Philadelphia International Airport, Philadelphia, Pa.: $18 million to shift Taxiway P from its current airfield location from the existing 400 feet to 500 feet from Runway 9L-27R to meet FAA design standards. This project is a key infrastructure investment project that repairs existing taxiway pavement and upgrades it to meet FAA standards.

to shift Taxiway P from its current airfield location from the existing 400 feet to 500 feet from Runway 9L-27R to meet FAA design standards. This project is a key infrastructure investment project that repairs existing taxiway pavement and upgrades it to meet FAA standards. Lehigh Valley International Airport, Allentown, Pa: $12.6 million to rehabilitate and construct a taxiway. This project rehabilitates Runway 6/24 and shifts Taxiway G to meet FAA design standards. This project is expected to support increased cargo operations at an accompanying cargo facility, which will generate permanent jobs in the local economy.

Mitigate Environmental Impacts, including noise:

Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall in Baltimore, Md.: $3.3 million for noise-mitigation measures for homes near the airport.This project will pay for designing sound-insulation projects for 72 single-family and 204 multi-family residences.

for noise-mitigation measures for homes near the airport.This project will pay for designing sound-insulation projects for 72 single-family and 204 multi-family residences. Monroe Regional in Monroe, La.: $8.8 million to improve 8,000 feet of the airport's existing drainage system to eliminate ponding on airfield surfaces, which can create hazards to aircraft operations. This project will repair existing subsurface drainage, shape existing ditches and make other improvements to allow the airfield to drain properly.

to improve 8,000 feet of the airport's existing drainage system to eliminate ponding on airfield surfaces, which can create hazards to aircraft operations. This project will repair existing subsurface drainage, shape existing ditches and make other improvements to allow the airfield to drain properly. Monterey Regional Airport in Monterey, Calif.: $2.9 million to construct a new 80,000 square yard terminal apron, which is approximately the size of 12 football fields, to accommodate increased use of the general aviation facilities. The terminal building associated with this project will allow the airport to pursue an Envision rating and Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification to implement an environmentally sustainable process and final build out.

to construct a new 80,000 square yard terminal apron, which is approximately the size of 12 football fields, to accommodate increased use of the general aviation facilities. The terminal building associated with this project will allow the airport to pursue an Envision rating and Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification to implement an environmentally sustainable process and final build out. Orange Municipal Airport in Orange, Mass.: $1 million to rehabilitate the existing Runway 14/32 lighting system to improve safe airfield operations during low-visibility conditions. This project will replace incandescent runway lighting with more energy efficient LED lighting.

Increase Accessibility for Remote Communities:

Standing Rock in Fort Yates, N.D.: $498,000 to build a new terminal and improve the airfield paving and lighting. The improvements will reduce passenger delays and sustain airport capacity. The airport is operated by the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe.

to build a new terminal and improve the airfield paving and lighting. The improvements will reduce passenger delays and sustain airport capacity. The airport is operated by the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe. Togiak, Togiak, Alaska: $12.1 million to rebuild the airports runways and taxiways, and replace equipment. These projects are critical to the residents of the Yupik village who depend on the airport for year-round transportation of people, goods, and services.

Increase Accessibility for Individuals with Disabilities:

Watertown Regional, Watertown, S.D.: $9 million to reconstruct the existing terminal building to allow for the efficient movement of passengers and baggage. The terminal reconstruction includes upgrades to meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements to enhance airport accessibility for disabled passengers traveling in and out of the terminal and access to restroom facilities on the secure side of the terminal.

to reconstruct the existing terminal building to allow for the efficient movement of passengers and baggage. The terminal reconstruction includes upgrades to meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements to enhance airport accessibility for disabled passengers traveling in and out of the terminal and access to restroom facilities on the secure side of the terminal. Glacier Park International, Kalispell, Mont.:$8.5 million to expand the terminal building to accommodate an increased number of passengers and baggage. Increasing the size and improving the configuration of the terminal will meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements and better serve the traveling public.

to expand the terminal building to accommodate an increased number of passengers and baggage. Increasing the size and improving the configuration of the terminal will meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements and better serve the traveling public. Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport, Rock Springs, Wyo.: $7.9 million to rehabilitate the terminal building passenger holding and baggage handling areas to improve the flow of passengers and baggage. The existing terminal is over 40 years old and is undersized for current passenger traffic. The rehabilitation and expansion of the terminal building brings the entire facility into compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.

The Airport Improvement Program receives approximately $3.2 billion in funding each year. The FAA plans to award more than 1,500 grants in 2021. Acomplete listing of grants(PDF) and AIP Grants Data by State is on the FAA website.