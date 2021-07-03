What’s new in The Bahamas in July

NASSAU, BAHAMAS, July 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summertime in The Bahamas is in full swing, and adventure is heating up across the 16 unique island destinations with much easier ways for travelers to arrive and explore ashore. A healing getaway is only a stone's throw away with plenty of deals and must-visit experiences to enjoy.

NEWS

Baha Mar Welcomes Marcus Samuelsson’s Newest Restaurant – Six-time James Beard Award-winning chef Marcus Samuelsson will debut his new restaurant, Baha Mar Fish + Chop House, at Baha Mar on July 12, sourcing the freshest local ingredients and Bahamian seafood, complete with a vibrant dining room and rooftop cocktail bar.

First-Ever Dive Grand Bahama Event – Grand Bahama Island is introducing Dive Grand Bahama, a five-day gathering of Bahamas Dive Ambassadors, both open water certified divers and local operators, from July 19-23, 2021. Thrilling dive sites include wrecks, reefs and Caribbean reef shark encounters.

Sandals Royal Bahamian Expands Renovation Project – Award-winning hotel, spa and private island located in Nassau, Sandals Royal Bahamian, announced a reopening date of January 27, 2022.The ongoing multimillion-dollar renovation features Coconut Grove, an expansive lounge area that extends the beach vibes to the center of the resort.

Graycliff Heating Up – Receiving two prestigious accolades for exceptional service, Graycliff Hotel was honoured for the 33rd consecutive year with the Grand Award in Wine Spectator’s 2021 Restaurant Awards and became the first business in The Bahamas to be granted the Travellers Health Assurance Stamp for “Healthier Safer Tourism” by the Caribbean Public Health Agency.

Southwest Airlines Announces Bookable Flights to Nassau – Southwest Airlines confirmed its return of daily flights to Nassau from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and weekend service from Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport beginning October 7 and 9, respectively.

CRUISING

Royal Caribbean Adventure of the Seas Homeports in The Bahamas – Last month, Adventure of the Seas completed its inaugural homeporting ceremony in Grand Bahama Island. Now offering seven-night getaways from Nassau, the experience features two back-to-back days of thrills at Perfect Day at CocoCay and a full day of unwinding on Grand Bahama’s white-sand beaches every Saturday throughout the summer.

MSC Cruises Restarts US Sailing – MSC Cruises announced the relaunch of its sailings to The Bahamas aboard MSC Divina beginning September 16, 2021. The ship will dock at its private Bahamian island, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve. Booking is now available.

PROMOTIONS AND OFFERS

For a complete listing of deals and packages for The Bahamas, visit www.bahamas.com/deals-packages.

Bahama Out Islands Promotion Board $250 Air Credit Offer – U.S. and Canadian travelers can book a vacation package of four nights or longer at one of the participating Bahama Out Islands Promotion Board hotels and receive a $250 air credit. Booking window: now – July 31, 2021.

Bahamian Independence Day Celebration with DJ Kid Fresh – Celebrate Bahamian Independence Day with one of South Florida’s most sought-after performers, DJ Kid Fresh, July 9-11, 2021. Packages start at $478 per person including round-trip transportation, Hilton Hotel stay, access to events at the Hilton Hotel and access to Resorts World Bimini Beach.

Budget Friendly Workcation – If you are looking for a home away from home for your next workcation to The Bahamas, look no further! Bell Channel Inn is offering monthly and quarterly rates for travel now through December 31, 2021.

Extended Stay Package in Paradise – Book an extended stay package at Paradise Cove Beach Resort and receive 40% off the daily rate. Booking window is now through December 31, 2021.

Intimate Wedding for Two in The Exumas – Avoid the stress of planning a wedding this year; let Embrace Resort handle your big day and host a simple yet intimate ceremony with your significant other and a few loved ones. Rates begin at $2,399 inclusive of a bridal bouquet, minister or justice of the peace and photography for your wedding album.

ABOUT THE BAHAMAS

With over 700 islands and cays and 16 unique island destinations, The Bahamas lies just 50 miles off the coast of Florida, offering an easy flyaway escape that transports travelers away from their everyday. The Islands of The Bahamas have world-class fishing, diving, boating, birding, and nature-based activities, thousands of miles of the earth’s most spectacular water and pristine beaches waiting for families, couples and adventurers. Explore all the islands have to offer at www.bahamas.com or on Facebook, YouTube or Instagram to see why It’s Better in The Bahamas.

