This CNN Hero presents Skid Row’s homeless meals and hope, however she additionally brings ‘Magnificence 2 the Streetz’

Now, more than a year after the last official population count, many of those working with homeless communities believe numbers are much higher.

“There are more women on the street than before,” Raines said, noting that a women’s shelter had closed down amid the pandemic. “The resources had dried up.”

Existing data does not reflect the devastating impact of the pandemic. But if Raines’s estimate is accurate, that’s a Skid Row surge of more than 40 percent since Covid-19 hit.