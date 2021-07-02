Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Dr. Ala Stanford: This CNN Hero is preventing to save lots of lives in Philadelphia’s communities of colour via Covid-19 vaccination and testing

Yet that doesn’t tell the whole story. Only one-quarter of those vaccinations have gone to Black residents even though they make up more than 40% of the city’s population.

“We are intentional about focusing on communities that have the low vaccination rates and the highest positivity rates,” said Stanford, whose organization has been praised as a model to reduce health care inequality by the CDC. “Those who are most vulnerable … they need to have the support.”

It’s an unlikely path for Stanford, a pediatric surgeon, but she’s always defied expectations. Born to teen parents in north Philadelphia, her family often struggled to make ends meet. But that didn’t keep Stanford from dreaming big.

“I knew I wanted to be a doctor from the time I was about 8 years old … and I never believed I couldn’t do it,” she said. “That grit that comes from being a poor kid raised in Philadelphia is what has given me the tenacity to press on, no matter what.”

She became a surgeon and built a successful…

