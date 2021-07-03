New Book Release Embracing The Law Of Attraction

Embracing the Law of Attraction: Out of the Box, Into the Light

“There is a truth deep down inside of you that has been waiting for you to discover it, and that truth is this: you deserve all good things life has to offer.”” — Rhonda Byrne

USA, July 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How the Law of Attraction Embraces You? Finding Answers for Your

Improvement, Changes, and Happiness in Life

Joyce Meyer Jones has written a self-help book for her readers who want to find a calling for themselves and changes in the flow of our life entitled, Embracing the Law of Attraction: Out of the Box, Into the Light. The book is designed to help the readers to identify areas of their lives that need changing. By using it, the diligent student or reader will begin to experience small changes and large ones. By keeping track by documenting their growth over time, the student will begin to see how the Law of Attraction works and see their lives improve. The author also follows and believes in these inspirations and feels the urgency for creating this book. Her concerns were answered and her fears confronted by said inspiration. She wants to open her

mind and body for real change to make the most of herself. This guide also includes scriptures of the Bible, the words of God, and Jesus, and many wise people who contribute to the process to embrace the law of attraction. It will guide you if you are a Christian or if you have come to understand you want to BE more, live more abundantly, to live with joy. The treasure you will find is far more valuable than all the gold and diamonds in the world: Your Joy-Filled Life. Interest in self-actualization, working your talents and potential, and becoming a successful person just like the movie and book of Rhonda Byrne’s The Secret, which the author also followed and believed is one of the inspirations for making this book published.

Embracing the Law of Attraction: Out of the Box, Into the Light

Written by: Joyce Meyer Jones

Kindle | $2.99

Paperback | $13.99

Book copies are available at Authors Press, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

