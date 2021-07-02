Florence proposes ‘sandwich tax’ and bans metropolis middle night walks

(CNN) — As the tourists head back to Italy, one of the cities that has suffered most at the hands of tourism is fighting back.

In a bid to avoid overcrowding during the pandemic, authorities in Florence have announced that people will be banned from the city’s most popular nightlife areas, unless they’ve been eating or drinking in the area.

And in a bid to tackle the side effects of tourism, one of the city’s most important voices has called for a tax on street food stalls.

Mayor of Florence Dario Nardella has signed an ordinance banning people from wandering around popular areas on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings until further notice.

Access to six areas of the historic city center — including the popular nightlife area of Santo Spirito — is not allowed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., unless people are using the bars and restaurants there.

Other bans include the central areas Piazza Strozzi, Santa Croce and Piazza S.S. Annunziata. All are places where people like to congregate in the…