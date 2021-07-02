Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Iran plans to maintain video footage of nuclear websites from UN watchdog till a take care of US is reached

The decision puts pressure on talks taking place in Vienna which are seeking to bring the US and Iran back into compliance with the 2015 deal.

“If the talks succeed Iran will surely show the tapes to the IAEA,” the official said. “Sharing the tapes depends on the way that the negotiations will proceed. The key to the question is the agreement. If they agree on something that will open the door for cooperation and better understanding including in the area of transparency.”

The agreement between the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Iran to allow them to review video footage at some Iranian nuclear sites expired more than a week ago, leaving a blind spot for the international community when it comes to certain elements of Iran’s nuclear program. Secretary of State Tony Blinken said that the US has serious concerns about the lapse in the agreement, and those concerns have been shared with Iran. Last month, a senior State Department official said that not extending the IAEA…

