Offender Walks Away From Sedalia Work Site

UPDATE

On Saturday, June 26, Jason Laird was apprehended by Ozark County/Douglas County Multijuristictional Task Force, Oregon County Sheriff’s Department and a Howell County SWAT Team.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE                                                                       

June 23, 2021 Contact: Karen Pojmann Communications Director Office: 573-522-1118 Cell: 573-690-7539 karen.pojmann@doc.mo.gov

At approximately 4:50 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, corrections staff discovered that Tipton Correctional Center offender Jason Laird, DOC No. 510802, had walked away from a work site at the Missouri State Fairgrounds in Sedalia. Staff contacted the Sedalia Police Department, the Pettis County Sheriff, the Sedalia Gang Task Force, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, nearby Corrections Emergency Response Teams (CERT), a corrections dog team and the Probation and Parole Command Center. The combined law enforcement teams conducted a search of the grounds and continue to search the area. Laird, 44, was one of 20 offenders performing maintenance and groundskeeping work at the fairground. He was serving a seven-year sentence for burglary, stealing a firearm, tampering with a motor vehicle and stealing a motor vehicle.

