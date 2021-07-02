Governor Cooper Signs Eleven Bills into Law, Vetoes One Bill

Governor Roy Cooper signed the following bills into law today:

Governor Cooper made the following statement on HB 272:

"This legislation takes a key step in protecting children and families from harmful lead exposure. We must continue improving water quality in North Carolinians by helping communities invest in water and wastewater systems using North Carolina’s unprecedented share of federal funding in the American Rescue Plan."

Governor Cooper also vetoed the following bill:

Governor Cooper made the following statement on SB 116:

"Unemployment is declining with more people getting vaccinated and into the workforce as North Carolina has strengthened work search requirements for those receiving benefits. The federal help that this bill cuts off will only last a few more weeks and it supplements North Carolina’s state benefits, which are among the stingiest in the country. Prematurely stopping these benefits hurts our state by sending back money that could be injected into our economy with people using it for things like food and rent. I support strong efforts to make more quality childcare available and to provide businesses with funds for hiring bonuses and the bill falls short on both of these."

