Royalton Barracks // Arrest on Warrant

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B102085

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Fabian

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600

DATE/TIME: 05/29/2021 5:05PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: 809 Rockingham Rd, Rockingham VT 05101

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant

ACCUSED: Nicholas Wardwell

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Westminster Barracks located and stopped a vehicle that matched a BOL (Be On the Lookout). Through investigation it was determined that the operator, identified as Nicholas Wardwell, 28, had an active arrest warrant for failure to appear.

Troopers subsequently placed Wardwell under arrest and he was transported to

Southern State Correctional Facility.

COURT: Windsor County

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.