Royalton Barracks // Arrest on Warrant
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B102085
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Fabian
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600
DATE/TIME: 05/29/2021 5:05PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: 809 Rockingham Rd, Rockingham VT 05101
VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant
ACCUSED: Nicholas Wardwell
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Westminster Barracks located and stopped a vehicle that matched a BOL (Be On the Lookout). Through investigation it was determined that the operator, identified as Nicholas Wardwell, 28, had an active arrest warrant for failure to appear.
Troopers subsequently placed Wardwell under arrest and he was transported to
Southern State Correctional Facility.
COURT: Windsor County
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $200
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.