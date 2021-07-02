Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 289 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,910 in the last 365 days.

Royalton Barracks // Arrest on Warrant

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B102085

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Fabian                             

STATION: Westminster                      

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 05/29/2021 5:05PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: 809 Rockingham Rd, Rockingham VT 05101

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant

 

ACCUSED: Nicholas Wardwell                                                

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Westminster Barracks located and stopped a vehicle that matched a BOL (Be On the Lookout). Through investigation it was determined that the operator, identified as Nicholas Wardwell, 28, had an active arrest warrant for failure to appear.

 

Troopers subsequently placed Wardwell under arrest and he was transported to

Southern State Correctional Facility.

 

         

COURT: Windsor County

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility     

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

Royalton Barracks // Arrest on Warrant

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.