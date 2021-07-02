Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Westminster Barracks / Arrest on Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B101820

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Marie Beland                      

STATION: Westminster Barracks                   

CONTACT#: (802)722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 05/13/2021 at approximately 1100 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 593 Rockingham Road, Rockingham, Vermont

VIOLATION: ARREST ON WARRANT

 

ACCUSED: Steven Werbin                                            

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rockingham, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 05/13/2021, Vermont State Troopers from the Westminster

Barracks responded to 593 Rockingham Road, Rockingham, Vermont for an unrelated

incident. While on scene investigating the unrelated incident, Steven Werbin,

59, of Rockingham, Vermont approached Troopers. Shortly thereafter, Troopers

learned Werbin had an active arrest warrant. Werbin was taken into custody on

the warrant. He was transported to Sourthern State Correctional Facility without

incident.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/13/21 at 1230 hours          

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility    

BAIL: $500

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Marie Beland - 522

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Putney, Vermont 05346

(802)722-4600 – Dispatch

(802)498-8920 – Work Cell

Marie.Beland@vermont.gov

 

