Westminster Barracks / Arrest on Warrant
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B101820
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Marie Beland
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)722-4600
DATE/TIME: 05/13/2021 at approximately 1100 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 593 Rockingham Road, Rockingham, Vermont
VIOLATION: ARREST ON WARRANT
ACCUSED: Steven Werbin
AGE: 59
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rockingham, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 05/13/2021, Vermont State Troopers from the Westminster
Barracks responded to 593 Rockingham Road, Rockingham, Vermont for an unrelated
incident. While on scene investigating the unrelated incident, Steven Werbin,
59, of Rockingham, Vermont approached Troopers. Shortly thereafter, Troopers
learned Werbin had an active arrest warrant. Werbin was taken into custody on
the warrant. He was transported to Sourthern State Correctional Facility without
incident.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/13/21 at 1230 hours
COURT: Windsor County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $500
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Marie Beland - 522
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Putney, Vermont 05346
(802)722-4600 – Dispatch
(802)498-8920 – Work Cell
Marie.Beland@vermont.gov