House Democrats Pass Legislation to Promote Equality, Ensure Government Transparency, and Repair Our Nation’s Infrastructure

This week, the House closed out a busy June Work Period by advancing bills addressing key priorities. On Tuesday, the House voted to adopt my legislation to remove hate from the halls of the U.S. Capitol. I was proud to sponsor this bill, which would remove the bust of former Supreme Court Chief Justice Roger B. Taney, who authored the infamous Dred Scott decision, from the Capitol and replace it with a bust of Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall. The legislation also calls for the removal of statues of additional individuals who promoted slavery and segregation along with statues honoring those who voluntarily served the Confederacy. Symbols of slavery, sedition, and segregation have no place in the halls of Congress and I hope the Senate will adopt this resolution.

Later that day, the House voted to pass the IG Independence and Empowerment Act, which will strengthen the independence of federal inspectors-general and protect them from political retaliation. I am proud to be an original co-sponsor of this bill. This Wednesday, after Republicans blocked the establishment of a bipartisan commission, the House voted to establish a Select Committee to investigate the January 6th attack on the Capitol. The American people deserve the truth about what occurred that terrible day and I am hopeful this Select Committee will not only give us answers about January 6, but also recommendations to ensure nothing like that ever happens again.

Yesterday, the House voted to pass H.R. 3684, the INVEST in America Act, to grow our economy and create good jobs for American workers. This legislation is an important step in reauthorizing surface transportation programs that expire in September and modernizing our nation’s roads, bridges, rail, and transit. It also contains critical provisions to ensure safe drinking water and will address our nation’s wastewater infrastructure needs.

Lastly, the job numbers reported today show our economy is roaring back and job growth continues to accelerate thanks to President Biden’s economic agenda. The American Rescue Plan, championed by President Biden and House and Senate Democrats, is working. However, recovery alone is not enough. We must build back better so that all Americans can move forward with greater economic security and with access to opportunities to get ahead. That’s why the President’s American Jobs Plan and American Families Plan are essential – and why House Democrats are committed to moving ahead with both. Sincerely yours,

