Acuity Medical Announces Acquisition of Vidatak EZ Board

As a long-time investor and master distributor of the Vidatak EZ Board, I am excited to announce the acquisition of this respected and recognized global brand”ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acuity Medical today announced the acquisition of the assets of the Vidatak EZ Board. The organization will integrate all operations into their Annapolis, Maryland facility.
“As the long-time master distributor of the EZ Board, and investor in Vidatak, I am excited to announce the acquisition of this respected and recognized global brand”, stated Acuity Medical President Mark Tomchik. “Today's healthcare customer demands a quality patient experience, and the EZ Board is an affordable and clinically effective tool to improve outcomes and increase patient satisfaction. Personally, it is especially meaningful and rewarding to provide a product which impacts the communication needs of mechanically-ventilated and non-verbal patients, as well as their family and caregivers, when their voices are needed most.”
“Acuity Medical congratulates the highly skilled team at Vidatak on their track record of developing quality patient-centric products. We look forward to continued collaboration with their digital solutions."
"Post-acquisition, Acuity will focus on developing new products and improving overall efficiencies within the EZ Board manufacturing process. Our ongoing mission doesn't change - focus on maximizing the customer relationship and buying experience, while working hard to maintain our market leadership position.”
The EZ Board is the #1 preferred communication tool among older adult patients, and the standard of care for patient-provider communications in thousands of hospitals worldwide. EZ Boards are available in nineteen bilingual languages and complimentary samples are available for new healthcare customers. For more information please visit www.ezcommunicationboards.com or www.acuitymedical.com.
About Acuity Medical, Inc:
Acuity Medical is an award-winning privately held manufacturer, specialty distributor, and contract sales agency. Acuity offers channel specific sales and distribution programs throughout the healthcare continuum. For more information visit www.acuitymedical.com.
