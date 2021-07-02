United People Global Announces 51 of 60 young leaders heading to Hurricane Island, USA
United People Global announces 51 UPG Sustainability Leaders selected for an immersive experience on sustainability and leadership on Hurricane island, USA.
“Everything about you brings hope to us all, because you are the new and beautiful representation of the world in its entirety.” ”GENEVA, GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, July 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- United People Global announces the names of 51 UPG Sustainability Leaders in the Class of 2021 selected for an immersive experience on sustainability and leadership on Hurricane island in the USA. The Class of 2021 consists of 526 young leaders (18 to 35 years) from over 100 countries who completed an intensive 9-week online training to become ambassadors for positive citizen leadership on sustainability. They are now active and leading local projects in their communities and they are committed to directly training 10,000 citizens across all world regions. More: https://upglive.org/UPGSustainability.
— Rosamund Zander, Flagship Partner of UPG Sustainability Leadership
UPG Sustainability Leadership is a movement that mobilises people and organisations to support positive citizen leadership on sustainability. #UPGSustainability is also the world’s largest and most comprehensive sustainability leadership training. And it is free. The training is designed and managed by United People Global (Switzerland), working in close collaboration with the Hurricane Island Center for Science and Leadership (USA) and is enabled by a coalition of inspired and inspiring partners and collaborators, especially the author and philanthropist, Rosamund Zander. This work supports the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations in a way that demonstrates that everyone can do something.
After being selected from over 4,300 applicants, the 526 UPG Sustainability Leaders went through an intensive 9-week online training on sustainability and positive citizen leadership. And now 60 of them will be granted a fully-funded complementary and immersive 1-week experience on Hurricane Island in the USA. This experience is designed to strengthen them for the work that they are doing in their communities.
“Everything about you brings hope to us all, because you are the new and beautiful representation of the world in its entirety.” Rosamund Zander, Founding and Flagship Partner of UPG Sustainability Leadership.
“We started small and we focused on doing what we do with love. Today we are humbled by the impact that we are having around the world. We are inspired by the commitment of young people as well as by the quality of partners and collaborators that are working with us. Thank you! Together we are making the world a better place. Please let us keep building,” said Yemi Babington-Ashaye. President, United People Global.
The training of the Class of 2021 was conducted in collaboration with leading and inspiring institutions and experts including: The Hurricane Island Center for Science and Leadership, Globethics.net, The Vox Institute, Delta Airlines, The National Park Service (USA), Accountability Lab, UNHCR - The UN Refugee Agency, The Center for Non-Violent Communication, Mind Armour, iamtheCODE, Ananda Partners, Conti Advanced Business Learning and more. To partner or to collaborate with UPG Sustainability Leadership, please contact UPG.
"The Hurricane Island Center for Science and Leadership is incredibly proud to partner with United People Global. We are eager to bring 60 of these sustainability leaders to Hurricane Island to further their development and to build a rich network of leaders who learn from and depend on each other," said Bo Hoppin, Executive Director at the Hurricane Island Center for Leadership and Science.
The COVID-19 pandemic has been part of the planning process at every step. And very strict measures are in place to ensure the safe travel and stay on Hurricane Island as well as the safety of everyone directly or indirectly involved. These measures include vaccination and testing requirements at key moments throughout this period. These safety and hygiene measures are constantly under review as the pandemic continues to evolve - and the guidelines issued by the World Health Organisation, the Center for Disease Control in the USA, as well as the requirements in the US State of Maine are constantly monitored and respected.
Today United People Global announced 51 names, with representatives from 31 countries or territories and from all world regions. To consult the names, please see the current list here: https://upglive.org/UPGSustainability-HurricaneIsland-2021Leaders. The final list of all 60 UPG Sustainability Leaders is expected be announced by 1 August 2021. Learn more: https://upglive.org/UPGSustainability.
Note to Editors
1. See the Names of the UPG Sustainability Leaders Announced: https://upglive.org/UPGSustainability-HurricaneIsland-2021Leaders
2. More about #UPGSustainability Leadership: https://upglive.org/UPGSustainability
3. Watch an introduction to #UPGSustainability: https://upglive.org/upgsustainability-introvideo
4. To partner or collaborate with UPG Sustainability Leadership, please contact UPG
5. More about United People Global https://unitedpeople.global/about-us
6. Join UPG: https://unitedpeople.global/join
7. Join UPG’s Media Community: https://unitedpeople.global/nominations/journalists-nomination
8. Follow UPG on most social media: @unitedpeopleglobal or on Twitter: @unitedpeople36
About United People Global: UPG is a community that encourages and enables people to make the world better place. We believe that all people have the power and the responsibility to participate in making the world a better place. The work of this global community is facilitated by United People Global Foundation, an independent not-for-profit organisation based in Geneva, Switzerland. UPG is not a political or religious organisation.
Ana Zoria
United People Global
+41782523424 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
UPG Sustainability Leadership - An Introduction