Pro Bono Service Increases amid Pandemic

During the pandemic, the Ohio Access to Justice Foundation reports that 3,735 Ohio lawyers replied with information about their pro bono practices.

During the pandemic, the Ohio Access to Justice Foundation reports that 3,735 Ohio lawyers replied with information about their pro bono practices.

During a year when social engagement rapidly declined, attorney willingness to help others through difficult times grew.

In a collaborative survey with the Ohio Supreme Court, the Ohio Access to Justice Foundation reports that 3,735 Ohio lawyers replied with information about their pro bono practices during 2020. Of the respondents, 2,102, or 56%, indicated they represented clients without receiving compensation.

“I am proud of the selflessness so many attorneys have shown to Ohioans, especially during such a uniquely challenging year,” Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor said.

“Pro bono work allows lawyers to expand their horizons while sharing the positive impact of their legal educations with the people who need it most,” she said.

The 2020 survey shows 98,783 pro bono hours reported. Since the 2019 report, the average number of hours reported per attorney has increased by 24%.

The dollar value of the donated legal services amounted to more than $24.6 million. Often, these services were offered in conjunction with COVID-19-related financial need, as 10,079 of these hours were in direct response to the pandemic’s impact.

One aim of the Access to Justice Foundation is to encourage private attorneys to provide civil legal aid to clients who lack the resources to hire an attorney. Civil cases can include employment, bankruptcy, and housing.

Parties are entitled to legal counsel in criminal cases. But in civil proceedings, the burden of obtaining counsel falls on the litigants. The foundation works to narrow the civil justice gap through pro bono services.

Access to Justice Foundation Executive Director Angie Lloyd expressed her appreciation to the attorneys who offered their time and resources.

“We are grateful to Ohio’s dedicated core of pro bono attorneys,” Lloyd said. “Amidst the stressful and challenging time of the pandemic, they stepped up and provided more hours of pro bono per attorney than before.”

“We thank them for giving so generously of their time and talent.”

The full report can be accessed on the Ohio Access to Justice Foundation website.