Kallimos Communities Announce Development Partnership with Loveland Housing Authority

Kallimos Communities Brings Future Multi-Generation Model to Colorado

DENVER, CO, USA, July 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kallimos Communities, Inc. has been selected as the newest partner of the Colorado housing leader, the Loveland Housing Authority, for a planned multi-generational housing community, Kallimos Communities, in Loveland, CO. Kallimos is the creation of nationally recognized geriatrician Dr. William Thomas, founder of the Eden Alternative®, the Green House Project® and ChangingAging.org.

The Loveland Housing Authority has already worked with Dr. Thomas in bringing Colorado’s first Green House skilled nursing community to their Mirasol Senior Community in Loveland in 2014. Kallimos Communities was introduced to the Colorado market in 2021 and are engaged with Colorado legislators and stakeholders throughout Colorado. Kallimos is built on old ideas of how we are meant to live, work and age in community surrounded by people who know us and support us, paired with modern design and technology to create a warm, caring culture.

Loveland Housing Authority Executive Director, Jeff Feneis states, “ As a previous partner of Dr. Bill Thomas, the Loveland Housing Authority is excited that one of the first Kallimos communities may be created in Loveland…incorporating an affordable component as well as market rate…creating the next evolution in Senior Living.”

Through Kallimos Communities, Thomas is introducing a new option for elders that offers “the possibility of being independent—together”. With a design once known as bungalow courts, and now pocket neighborhoods, new multi-generational communities offer small dwellings clustered around shared green space. Each pocket neighborhood also includes shared common houses where neighbors can gather, share meals and engage in wellness and artistic pursuits, or work together in the community garden.

Kallimos is focused on addressing the housing innovation opportunity for Colorado’s Home and Community Based Services (HCBS) as State government explores use of Federal dollars coming into Colorado through The American Rescue Plan. Colorado was one of the very first states to go after and receive an HCBS waiver in the 1980’s and Kallimos is continuing the Colorado legacy of HCBS innovation. Dr. Thomas states, “Clearly the public’s preferences, and policymakers’ priorities, are swinging toward greater access to home and community-based services, giving people more choices and control over where they want to live.”

The Kallimos model is built on social capital, not just financial capital, as a means of supporting well-being and extending independence, drawing on good neighbors and the larger surrounding community to help keep older adults in their own home. Kallimos plans to reduce the cost of living, encourage neighborliness, and create a culture that Millennials call co-living. Thomas sees the need for the architecture and neighborhood cultures to catch up with the way we want to live in the future and has designed Kallimos Communities to bring new neighborhoods to life and help the people who choose to live in them experience the greatest health and well-being possible.