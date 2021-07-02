The Solid Bar Company Set the Standard for Excellence with Multiple Natural Beauty Awards.
The Green Parent Natural Beauty Awards 2021 - Triple Award WinnerUNITED KINGDOM, July 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are so excited to announce our three award winning products in The Green Parent Natural Beauty Awards 2021 for the finest in everything from skincare to pregnancy products, children's shampoo to supplements.
- The Gold Award in the Haircare Category is our 2-in-1 Shampoo/Conditioner Bar with scented with natural frankincense.
This is a simple to use, time-saving and cost effective Luxury 2 in 1 Shampoo and Conditioner Bar. It is suitable for all hair types, even colour treated hair. As a salon approved shampoo it has a foam booster for hard water areas with the addition of frankincense to help moisturise hair follicles, stimulate growth and also has natural anti-bacterial properties and is SLS free and paraben free.
- The Gold Award in the Nappy/Diaper Cream Category is our all natural Calendula Vegan Nappy Balm giving the best protection you can get for your baby’s delicate skin.
This Calendula Vegan Nappy/Diaper Rash Cream is a gentle and effective organic rash cream that will help keep rashes, itches and inflammation at bay. The all natural ingredients include Calendula infused organic Rice Bran, Safflower and Coconut oils for natural anti-fungal, anti-inflammatory, anti-viral and anti-microbial properties. As a 100% plant based, natural, biodegradable and cruelty free balm it remains 100% pure and safe having no synthetic fragrances, silicones, water or preservatives.
- The Best Buy Award in the Skincare Category is our Face Cleansing Bar with Pomegranate and Bergamot for normal and/or dry skin.
Our Bergamot and Pomegranate Face Cleansing bars are made using gentle, pH balanced, foaming ingredients with added extracts rich in antioxidants, moisture boosting Squalane that also contains powerful anti-aging properties, hydrating pro-Vitamin B5, with anti-inflammatory essential oils of Rosemary, Geranium and Frankincense to stimulate cell circulation and sooth sensitive skin, leaving the face soft and clean.
All of The Solid Bar Company products are sustainable, plastic-free, vegan, biodegradable, zero-waste, highly-concentrated, simple and safe for you to use offering sheer luxury without compromise!
