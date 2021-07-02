Hoyer Statement on the June Jobs Report

“As our nation prepares to celebrate our Independence Day, we have much for which to be thankful. Not only are COVID-19 infection and fatality rates plummeting, but the number of jobs being created and restored for American workers is rising quickly. The pace of our recovery is accelerating. The American Rescue Plan, championed by President Biden and enacted by House and Senate Democrats, is working. Our economy is roaring back because increased vaccinations have made it safe for businesses and schools to reopen. The 850,00 jobs created in June, including 662,00 private-sector jobs, are a testament to this success. “This acceleration of job growth is a positive sign, but we must remain vigilant. We must continue to get vaccine shots into arms before new and dangerous variants of COVID-19 emerge and spread. “Preventing another wave of COVID-19, however, is not the only threat to our recovery. If we simply build our economy back the way it was before the pandemic, millions of Americans will go back to struggling to make ends meet as they did previously, and many will face the same economic insecurity. Recovery alone is not enough. We must build back better and more resilient so that all Americans can move forward with greater economic security and with access to opportunities to get ahead. That’s why the President’s American Jobs Plan and American Families Plan are essential – and why House Democrats are committed to moving ahead with both. I look forward to continuing to work closely with my House colleagues, with the Senate, and with the Biden-Harris Administration to take the steps necessary to ensure that our economy not only surges back but works for all Americans.”