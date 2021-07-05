Job To Robots: World's First company registration in the form of NFT.
Job To Robots: World's First company registration in the form of NFT.
JOB TO ROBOTS Ecosystem focused on providing employment services (recruitment services, HeadHunter) of robots, and also act on the robotics market as an operator of goods and services for robots.”GERMANY, July 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Press Release #1: World’s First company registration in the form of NFT. 999 999 ETH = 2Bi USD.
— Oleg T
The company "JOB TO ROBOTS" ("JobToRob", "JTR"), using the latest technological capabilities - NFT (“Crypto Assets” unique Non-Fungible Tokens, implemented on the Ethereum Blockchain. “Crypto Assets” refers to unique non-fungible tokens, implemented on the Ethereum blockchain (the “Ethereum Platform”) using smart contracts.), for the first time in the world has registered “Partnership” in the form of an NFT Token, the data of the “Partnership” (Partnership Agreement "JOB TO ROBOTS") are on OpenSea Platform - opensea.io.
The record of the registration of this "JOB TO ROBOTS" Partnership will be stored in the Ethereum Blockchain. The "JOB TO ROBOTS" Partnership has a registration address: https://jobtorob.com/.
“We declare that by creating a digital record of the registration of our company in the Ethereum blockchain system, our company used the opportunity to register the first company outside the jurisdiction(s), going beyond the national borders of any country in this world, becoming the first digital company registered on the “Internet” using a registration record in the form of an NFT Token”- The founders of the company "JOB TO ROBOTS".
The company is a fast-growing IT startup, an eco-system focused on providing employment services (recruitment services, HeadHunter) of robots, and also act on the robotics market as an operator of goods and services for robots, respecting their rights, providing robots and artificial intelligence systems - legal and technical support.
For further information’s, pls send your request: press@jobtorob.com
For further information’s, visit OpenSea Platform:
1 -NFT Token “Partnership” (Partnership Agreement "JOB TO ROBOTS")
2 - Press Release #1
For further information’s, visit JOB TO ROBOTS:
1 -NFT Token “Partnership” (Partnership Agreement "JOB TO ROBOTS") - https://jobtorob.com/nft_jtr/
2 - Press Release #1 - https://jobtorob.com/press-release-1/
The Test MVP is located at the link: https://jobtorob.com/
Best regards,
"JOB TO ROBOTS" Press Office.
Oleg T
Job To Robots
916 282-71-21
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn