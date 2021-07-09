Increasing Office Occupancy Through Space Design With The Worlds Smallest Sensors

Sensors used to be bulky, complex, and often inaccurate. At DT, we’ve completely rethought sensor design to enable data collection anywhere and everywhere.

There's no need to "rip and replace" legacy systems to turn your office smart. Simply peel and stick our tiny wireless sensors, and data will be flowing into the HeadsUpp dashboard in minutes.

at a shared co-working table, hard wooden chairs were swapped with softer, more comfortable office chairs. This led to a 30% increase in the occupancy of the co-working table.

Prior to working with HeadsUpp, they had little insight into how often each of these spaces was being used.

The worlds smallest sensor that fits anywhere, has 15yr battery life and is easy to install and no neet to set up or pair.

Disruptive Technologies and HeadsUpp are monitoring occupancy and maximizing office space and layout with global coworking provider, Spaces.

People like to be in spaces they like. And with the help of sensor technology, you can have granular insights into what those spaces are.”
— Bengt Johannes Lundberg
OSLO, NORWAY, July 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Disruptive Technologies (DT), the creator of the world’s smallest wireless sensors, and certified Dutch partner HeadsUpp, recently teamed up to revolutionize office design for Spaces. Spaces is a global provider of creative office environments and co-working spaces for forward thinkers, innovators and game-changers who wish to work and collaborate in comfort and style.

Up until now, Spaces had little insight. That all changed when HeadsUpp & Spaces installed 50+ Disruptive Technologies temperature sensors under tables and chairs in the Hague’s famous Red Elephant (Rode Olifant) building. The sensors pick up changes in body temperature and quickly provide insight into space occupancy and how often their meeting rooms, co-working spaces, desks, and chairs are being used, and how.

For example, at a large shared co-working table, hard wooden chairs were swapped with softer, more comfortable office chairs, which improved utilization by 30%.

“This success story at Spaces Rode Olifant is a testament to how small changes with data-driven design and layout can easily influence occupancy,” said Disruptive Technologies CEO Bengt Lundberg. “People like to be in spaces they like. And with the help of sensor technology, you can have granular insights into what those spaces are.”

Remco Van Noppen, Community Manager at Spaces Rode Olifant attributes the ease of use in deploying DT’s sensors as being a significant factor in the project’s overall success.

“These sensors are very small and easy to attach. Since the sensors are wireless, we had no problems with finding the best spot to install them because we could attach them anywhere we wanted,” he said.

All sensor data was collected by HeadsUpp and then put into a personalized report for Spaces that answered specific questions about the popularity of working spaces and predictive scenarios on how changing the interior design based on sensor data would improve occupancy. Spaces then modified their building’s interior design and space layout based on occupancy and space usage, rather than guesswork.

This case is important because it highlights:
*Great office design is occupancy-driven
*How sensor data helps you “listen” to your tenants & employees
*Shows how you can easily optimize your space with non-invasive sensor technology

“Armed with insights, you can be confident that any changes you make to your office layout and functionality will reflect how your employees or tenants behave, providing them with an optimized space that they might not have even been aware they needed,” said Bengt Lundberg.

About Disruptive Technologies: Founded in 2013, Disruptive Technologies (DT) is a Norwegian tech company and the award-winning developer of the world’s smallest wireless sensors and IoT infrastructure. These small, efficient, powerful, and adaptable sensors are the best in the world and designed to reach an ever greater number of operational components, making buildings intelligent and sustainable, in minutes. Learn more at www.disruptive-technologies.com

About HeadsUpp: HeadsUpp is a Dutch software company whose mission is to enable buildings to look after people. Their platform uses IoT sensor and data analysis technology to quickly identify problems and alert staff when something needs fixing. From air quality to space design, the HeadsUpp platform is making buildings smart so it can take care of its people. Learn more at headsupp.com

Disruptive Technologies | Smart Buildings and Facilities Management

