Oilseed Farming Market Players Are Increasingly Implementing Big Data Farming

The Business Research Company’s Oilseed Farming Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Big data farming, also known as precision farming, is being widely being used in several developed countries to make oilseed production more efficient. Precision agriculture collects real time data on weather, soil and air quality, crop maturity, equipment, labor costs and availability to carry out agriculture activities. Farmers use these techniques to determine the amount of nutrients, water, seed and other inputs required to produce a wide range of oilseed crops on diverse soil environments, thereby increasing farm and crop yield.

The oilseed farming market consists of sales of oilseeds by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce oilseed crops including soybeans, sunflower seeds, rapeseeds, sesame seeds and other oilseeds. These crops are typically grown in open fields and have an annual growth cycle. This market excludes processed oilseed products such as refined and unrefined vegetable oils and oilseed extracts. This market also excludes the proceeds from the captive (internal) consumption of the seeds for further processing. The oilseed farming market is segmented into soybean farming and other oilseed farming.

Major players covered in the general and organic oilseed farming market are Burrus Seed farm, Gansu Dunhuang Seed Co Ltd, Hefei Fengle Seed Co Ltd, Land O’Lakes Inc, Diester Industrie.

The global oilseed farming market size is expected to grow from $369.12 billion in 2020 to $390.7 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $519.28 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.

Asia Pacific is the largest region in the global oilseed farming market, accounting for 42% of the market in 2020. South America is the second largest region accounting for 17% of the global market. Eastern Europe is the smallest region in the global oilseed crops market.

The global oilseed farming market is segmented by type into soybean farming, other oilseed farming, by application into food products, feed, industrial products, and by farming process into organic oilseed farming, traditional farming.

Oilseed Farming Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides oilseed farming global market overview, forecast oilseed farming global market size and growth for the whole market, oilseed farming global market segments, and geographies, oilseed farming global market trends, oilseed farming global market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

