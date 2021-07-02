Energy Efficiency Forum 20|21: From Beirut to the World

Opportunities and challenges of implementing energy efficiency programs as the next step across a regional strategy will be debated at the hybrid conference.

BEIRUT, LEBANON, July 2, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Held in a country that is constantly threatened with total darkness and in the middle of the worst economic crisis of the last 150 years, Energy Efficiency Forum 20|21: "Global trends to local impact" organized by World Elite Solutions will take place in Beirut on July 15, 2021, in a hybrid format.The Energy Efficiency Forum will review the latest research on energy conservation and new technologies, people desires, as translated in general public policies, financial mechanisms – all aligned for targeting prosperous and secure societies without damaging the environment, in a few decades from now.The first edition of the Forum will focus on the opportunities of an energy-efficient economy, covering three key areas: energy efficiency as a global tool for climate mitigation, challenges in sustainable building, and energy efficiency in the industrial sector. Also, during the event , the media awareness campaign "Act Responsible. Think Sustainable" will be launched. The campaign aims to create awareness on a national level for energy efficiency, water efficiency, and waste management, covering schools, individuals, businesses, and communities.As an international annual gathering, the Forum sets out to become the premier event in the MENA that promotes an energy efficiency ethic to drive action in the region. Policy-makers, local governments, NGOs, and business leaders are encouraged to participate in an open dialogue that expresses national and worldwide views on energy efficiency and the resulting impact on the environment, national security, and economic growth. With the emphasis on efficient use of our energy resources, the Forum helps to elevate the understanding of energy efficiency issues in political debate and identify the repercussions on businesses.The event will be a mix of in-person and online interventions, broadcasted on our permanent platform the-exclusive.digital, case studies, and product presentations, and will end with a networking cocktail and B2B Matchmaking Virtual Session. The attendance in-person is invitation only, and to take advantage of all the virtual features that the organizers are preparing, registration is needed.For any questions, suggestions, or comments, please contact us at hello@the-exclusive.online!We look forward to seeing you at the-exclusive.digital