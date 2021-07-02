ByteScout Released a New PDF Translator API at its PDF.co API Platform 

Translating PDFs just got faster with PDF.co's new PDF Translator API. Developers and automation experts can add translation of PDF docs in just a few minutes.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The release of a new automated PDF translation endpoint allows the translation of the text in PDF documents from one language to another. This is made possible by combining a machine learning (ML)-powered translation with PDF.co powerful documents engine that can re-create a PDF with the same layout, look and feel along with the translated text supporting English, Spanish, German, and more than 60 languages.THIS NEW PDF TRANSLATOR API FEATURE IS USEFUL FOR AGENCIES AND COMPANIES THAT COMMONLY WORK WITH MASSIVE DOCUMENT LOADS AND ALSO REQUIRE TRANSLATION TO MULTIPLE LANGUAGES. PDF.CO SOLUTION AUTOMATES TRANSlATION OF INVOICES, PURCHASE ORDERS, FORMS, SHORT DOCUMENTS.For many companies that require PDF translation, not only does a manual process result in unformatted content that never matches an original, but the process may also take hours to complete including a total reformatting of layout, fonts, and spacing. This PDF Translator API feature translates but also preserves the original format from a source PDF and it takes just a few seconds per page! This breakthrough in PDF translation technology is potentially saving organizations hours or time and added frustration related to the manual work required before this new featurePDF TRANSLATOR API BENEFITSThe ByteScout PDF Translator API at PDF.co can be used as an application programming interface (API platform) or through popular automation platforms including Zapier, Postman, Integromat, UiPath, BluePrism, and Automation Anywhere. PDF Translator API is also available as a part of an on-premise API server designed for enterprises looking for increased control and added security.SIMPLE, SECURE PDF TRANSLATION SOLUTIONThe PDF translation process is finally simple, secure, and easy to integrate. Users can explore a PDF Translator API Sample and Demo to get an understanding of this new feature. The step-by-step tutorial called How to Translate PDF using PDF.co and Zapier is also available as an example of the simplicity and integration capabilities of this new PDF text translation feature.“Many of our customers requested a PDF translation feature to automate their work with documents coming from international sources,” stated Eugene Mironichev, PDF.co Team Lead. “This new PDF Translator API is providing x100 speed increase and does not require man work for performing the translation. With dozens of supported languages and ease of integration, companies can start using it in just a few hours. Our next-generation digital solutions are geared for up-and-coming companies of every scale.”ABOUT PDF.COPDF.co is an API platform for data extraction, PDF, barcodes, spreadsheets and data transformation created by ByteScout, Inc. PDF.co offers secure, scalable, and affordable API (Application Programming Interface). PDF.co provides data extraction solutions to companies from small-to-medium businesses (SMBs) and large-scale Fortune 500 enterprises since 2006. The company’s primary industries include fintech, healthcare, insurance, legal, logistics, banking, and education.