Left merge lane closed permanently on Kalanianaole Highway eastbound at the Waa Street intersection beginning July 6

Posted on Jul 1, 2021 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Oahu motorists that the left merge lane on Kalanianaole Highway in the eastbound direction at the Waa Street intersection will be closed permanently beginning on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at 8 p.m. The closure will allow preparation work to begin for the installation of the new traffic signal system which will reconstruct the merge lane into a new pedestrian island refuge, realign guardrails, and install traffic safety devices.

Due to these improvements, the merge lane will close indefinitely, and plans will require a temporary closure of the left turn from Waa Street onto eastbound Kalanianaole Highway. Motorists wanting to travel eastbound are advised to make a left at Analii Street onto Kalanianaole Highway. To view a map of the detour route, please see below.

Once work is completed and the traffic signal system is active, motorists will be able to make a left turn out of Waa Street directly onto Kalanianaole Highway.

HDOT advises motorists to use caution when traveling through the work zone and to follow all posted traffic control signs. HDOT thanks the public for their cooperation as we continue to improve our transportation facilities.

