Hoyer Statement on the Supreme Court’s Rulings Against Democracy

House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today

on the Supreme Court ’s rulings in Brnovich v. the Democratic National Committee and in Americans for Prosperity Foundation v. Bonta :

“I am deeply disappointed by today’s Supreme Court rulings in Brnovich v. the Democratic National Committee and in Americans for Prosperity Foundation v. Bonta, which together underscore the importance of enacting both H.R. 1 and H.R. 4.

“The Brnovich ruling fails to recognize the very real history of racial discrimination in the writing of voting rules in many states and jurisdictions. By allowing Arizona to restrict voters’ access to the ballot box and make it harder for mail-in ballots to be collected and sent in to be counted, today’s decision by the Court’s six Republican-appointed justices are a signal to Republican officials in other states that it is now open-season on voting rights. I agree strongly with Justice Kagan, who wrote in her powerful dissent that ‘if a single statute represents the best of America, it is the Voting Rights Act. It marries two great ideals: democracy and racial equality.’ She goes on to say: ‘If a single statute represents the worst of America, it is the Voting Rights Act. Because it was – and remains – so necessary.’ Today’s decision is a reminder to all Americans that we must strengthen and restore the protections of the Voting Rights Act.

“I was proud to serve with John Lewis for more than thirty-three years. His courage and determined activism helped lead to the enactment of the Voting Rights Act, which has had a profound and positive impact on voting rights in our country. He and I and so many others were painfully distraught when the Supreme Court so unwisely weakened that law in 2013, unleashing a torrent of Republican attacks on voting rights and minority access to the ballot box across the country. Today we are reminded that the work of restoring the Voting Rights Act is essential and timely. We are also reminded that it will take hard work and courage, like John had throughout his life, to make that happen. I was proud to bring H.R. 4, the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, to the Floor last Congress and work to pass it. We will do so again this Congress.

“The decision in Americans for Prosperity Foundation v. Bonta shows that the Supreme Court will continue to allow unfettered, dark money to corrode our politics until Congress takes clear action to require the disclosure of all political donations. That would be the effect of H.R. 1, the For the People Act, which Senate Republicans blocked. I commend Rep. Sarbanes for continuing to champion this effort to get dark money out of American politics.

“Democrats will continue to work with President Biden to advance voting rights measures that protect ballot access, secure our voting systems, and encourage more Americans to participate in our democracy. I look forward to working with my colleagues, guided and inspired by John’s memory, to keep moving ahead with this effort.“