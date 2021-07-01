SHP to Focus on Traffic Safety During Holiday Weekend

As traffic is expected to increase this July Fourth weekend, so will the State Highway Patrol’s focus on traffic safety. The AAA organization estimates that more than 43 million travelers will take to the roadways this holiday weekend, which is a record number for July Fourth travel.

Across North Carolina, the SHP is participating in two annual enforcement campaigns aligning efforts with multiple law enforcement partners to monitor driver behavior. Booze It & Lose It: Operation Fire Cracker, is a joint enforcement initiative sponsored by the Governor’s Highway Safety Program (GHSP) and On the Road, On the Water: Don’t Drink and Drive will also be conducted with personnel from the Wildlife Resources Commission’s Law Enforcement Division. Both campaigns began this week and will be conducted throughout the holiday weekend. The goals of the two campaigns align with the Vision Zero approach of reducing the number of statewide fatalities to zero.

“As we join in celebration of Independence Day, we must remember the key principles of safe driving as many will be taking to the roadways,” said Colonel Freddy L. Johnson, Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol. “By making the conscious decision to follow the speed limit, avoid distractions and to not drive while impaired, you are doing your part to ensure this is a safe holiday weekend for yourself, your passengers and those sharing the roadway.”

Troopers will be focused on all motor vehicle violations including speeding, aggressive driving, distracted driving and seatbelt compliance. During last year’s July Fourth weekend, the SHP responded to a total of 968 collisions with 260 of these crashes involving personal injury, 14 resulted in a death and 104 involved alcohol use.

To obtain up-to-date roadway conditions prior to leaving home, motorists can visit https://www.drivenc.gov/. Motorists can report impaired or erratic drivers by simply dialing 911 or *HP (*47) on a cellular phone.

