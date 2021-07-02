Sophia London Launches Vegan Skincare Collection
All the products are designed to exfoliate and moisturise the skin. They are vegan, sustainable, chemical-free ingredients.
Sophia London is a new natural hair and body care brand. Taking a holistic approach, the brand uses natural ingredients such as exotic nuts, herbs, and wild fruit extracts to create a vegan-friendly range of products that work to define, moisturise, and maintain hair and skin, hassle-free. Sophia London products are created under four pillars: clean ingredients, cruelty-free, vegan, and sustainable packaging.
The founder, Falone had a passion for experimenting with different ingredients and creating homemade skin and hair care products for her home. Falone's original formulations were not only loved by her household but sought after by friends and family - and the seeds of Sophia London were born.
Continuing the momentum of this year’s newly introduced afro-textured care collection, Sophia London has expanded its product range to include skincare. On the 15th of July, the spotlight is on natural, plant-based skincare products formulated to help detoxify, repair and protect, each item thoughtfully designed to work synergistically for a holistic skincare regimen. Gender-neutral and safe for all ages. Sophia London skincare products are an essential item for the home.
Developed after 10 years of experimentation, each plant-based product is free of toxins, fillers, silicone, synthetic colors, artificial/synthetic fragrances, sulfates, phthalates, and parabens.
Sophia London Launch Collection:
Body Butter: Delivering immediate hydration, moisture, smoothness, and clarity for a naturally radiant glow
Body Oil: Softening, soothing, and hydrating, the body oil also helps to protect and strengthen skin, creating a natural barrier between the skin and the elements
Body Scrub: Formulated to deeply cleanse, detox, buff away impurities, and rebalance skin
Sophia London
Since launching, Sophia London has quickly built up an online presence through social media and is a regular at various trade shows and events. Despite the pressures of Covid-19, the brand has continued to see an increase in sales, with many happy customers raving about seeing improvements in their hair after trying the products.
Sophia London aims to highlight how plant-based hair and skin care products can be simple to use, effective and stress-free, encouraging people to think about their use of harmful products (containing sulfates and parabens) and consider reducing it in a way that works for them. The brand is dedicated to playing its part in protecting customers' gorgeous curls, skin, as well as the planet.
About Sophia London:
Founded in September 2020 in London, Sophia London manufactures and markets plant-powered hair care products which nourish, hydrate, soothe and protect all afro and curly hair types. Blending nature's most hydrating, botanical ingredients, such as Moringa, Baobab, and Argan Oil, their formulations deliver genuine results without the use of chemicals and are completely cruelty-free.
Falone Mambu, founder, Sophia London comments ‘I’m excited to launch our skincare collection this month, it's something I’ve been passionate about for many years and I'm excited to share it with the world. I use a mixture of exotic oils and butter to visibly boost skin health, elasticity, plumpness, smoothness, and hydration.
"Inspired by my children, I’ve created a range of skincare products that's gentle on the skin and perfect for people with sensitive skin and skin-related conditions like eczema, dry skin, acne, rash, etc.’
With an extensive and exciting product menu ranging from hair and skincare, Sophia London is the destination for anyone with an interest in healthy living.
