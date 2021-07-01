Milk Reclamation Barn Moves Into New Production Facility

Premium Candle Manufacturer Adds Retail Facility To New Home

TIMONIUM, MARYLAND, USA, July 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Milk Reclamation Barn, a Maryland-based premium candle manufacturer, has completed its move to 9 West Aylesbury Road, Timonium, Baltimore County, Maryland.

Owner Michael Davis explained the advantages of the new location, “The facility more than doubles Milk Reclamation Barns production capabilities. A specially built temperature-controlled pour room allows for a more consistent production process and the expanded space creates efficiencies in warehousing, shipping and receiving.”

The new location combines a new retail storefront along with the expanded production facility. Open to the public Monday thru Saturday from 10am until 6pm. The store offers candles and accessories produced on the premises along with a variety of farmhouse products from small USA Made companies throughout the country.

Founded in 2016 by Michael and Bobbie Davis, Milk Reclamation Barn began operations in a reclaimed dairy barn on their property. With a large barn and no cows, the space served as a room for their hobbies and artistic expressions. For years, Bobbie would host candle making parties with family and friends. What started as a passion and side business has grown to producing farmhouse inspired candles and selling to over 1000 high-end gift shops in the United States and Canada.

Owners Michael and Bobbie Davis explained, “Although the barn will remain the creative influence behind our company, we are investing in new facilities to allow our company to continue our phenomenal growth.”

For more information on Milk Reclamation Barn, please visit their website at www.milkbarncandles.com or Call 410-693-7270.