Senate Approves Bill to Ban a ‘Pink Tax’ on Feminine Products

Trenton – In response to the inflated prices of feminine products, the Senate yesterday passed legislation sponsored by Senator Nia Gill, Senator Linda Greenstein, and Senator Nellie Pou which would establish the “Prohibition Against Gender-Based Pricing Discrimination Act”.

“The ‘Pink Tax’ is an unequal and unfair form of gender discrimination,” said Senator Gill (D-Essex/Passaic). “By a women’s 50th birthday, she will have spent an average of $69,132 more for the same goods and services than her male counterpart, solely as the result of her gender. Gender should have no role in how much we pay for our goods and services.”

The bill, S-2039, would prohibit gender-based discrimination when it comes to product pricing. Businesses will be prohibited from charging different prices for any two consumer products or services that are substantially similar based on the gender the products or services are marketed towards.

“The ‘Pink Tax’ is not only unfair, but it promotes gender discrimination by forcing those who identify as female to pay more for products that are often indistinguishable from the same goods marketed towards men,” said Senator Greenstein (D-Middlesex/Mercer). “As a society, we have taken great strides in recent years to close the gap between genders, focusing on ways we can make the world a more equal place. As long as the pink tax is still in existence, achieving gender equality will simply not be feasible. This legislation is crucial in bringing us one step closer to this goal.”

Under the bill, all businesses, such as tailors, barbers, hair salons, dry cleaners and laundromats, will be required to clearly disclose to their customers, in writing or online, the pricing for each of their standard services. The bill would not prohibit price differences on the basis of labor, materials, tariffs or any other gender-neutral reason.

“Data has shown that 42 percent of the time, women pay more than they should be on products, with hair care having the most drastic difference due to women paying, on average, an additional $2.71 per each set of shampoo and conditioner,” said Senator Pou (D-Passaic/Bergen). “That is simply not fair. There is no reason for individuals who identify as female to pay more for goods just because they have pink packaging or other superficial differences. This legislation will be a key measure in eliminating the pink tax.”

The bill would take effect on the first day of the fourth month next following the date of enactment.

The bill was approved by the Senate with a vote of 35-0.