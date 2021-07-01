Deadline Aug. 6 for Elam Pro Bono Award

The nomination deadline is Aug. 6 for the 2021 John and Ginny Elam Pro Bono Award.

The input of Ohio’s legal community is requested in identifying candidates for the 2021 John and Ginny Elam Pro Bono Award.

The presentation will be made in October.

The award has been presented annually since 2008 with the support of the Ohio State Bar Association, the Columbus Bar Foundation and the Ohio State Bar Foundation.

The award recognizes a lawyer's exceptional pro bono legal work in Ohio, which may consist of:

Pro bono representation necessary to make the system of justice available to all

Support to organizations that provide pro bono representation to indigent clients

Or time and skills donated to community, governmental and other activities that promote the common good.

The Selection Committee seeks to thoroughly evaluate the merits of a candidate’s pro bono work. Nomination letters and materials that fully explain a candidate’s background and pro bono efforts help the committee select the most compelling candidate to receive the award each year.

Nominees will be evaluated on their history of providing, facilitating, or encouraging the delivery of pro bono services -- not exclusively legal services -- to people of limited means or to charitable, religious, civic, community, governmental or educational organizations.

A nominee’s work should address the needs of those with limited financial resources or furtherance of an entity's organizational purposes.

Suggested areas for discussion are the magnitude of the candidate’s pro bono work, the impact of the work, the context for how the work was accomplished, as well as the timeframe during which pro bono services were rendered.

The award recipient will receive recognition through the Ohio State Bar Association and the Ohio State Bar Foundation and in various legal and general interest news media. In addition, the awardee will be able to designate a 501(c)(3) organization to receive a $5,000 grant from the Award Fund at the Columbus Bar Foundation.

Individuals may be nominated by the submission of an email or letter to:

Marion Smithberger, Executive Director Columbus Bar Foundation 175 S. Third Ave. Columbus, Ohio 43215-5193 marion@cbalaw.org

Nominations must be received by Aug. 6 to receive consideration by the selection committee. Nominations should include a brief description of the qualifications of the nominee for the award, as well as contact information for the nominee and nominator.

The award will be presented Oct. 1, 2021 at the Ohio State Bar Foundation Award celebration.

Ginny Elam established the award in 2007 in honor of her late husband John Elam, an advocate for attorneys to provide public service through pro bono activities.