Hoyer Statement on House Passage of the INVEST in America Act

“Today, I was proud to support the INVEST in America Act, which will grow our economy and create millions of good jobs for American workers and businesses. This five-year surface transportation reauthorization and water infrastructure package would make long-overdue repairs to our nation’s roads, bridges, rail, and transit, and it would also ensure clean, safe drinking water and address our nation’s aging wastewater infrastructure. This package also makes transformational investments in building the infrastructure networks of the future, which will strengthen America’s global competitiveness. Smart, innovative investments in our nation’s infrastructure will help to create new opportunities for America’s small businesses and workers, which is why it has long been a critical piece of House Democrats’ Make It In America plan. This package also takes important steps to tackle the climate crisis, which is a top priority for House Democrats.

“I look forward to working with President Biden and with my House and Senate colleagues to make the investments in infrastructure that our country needs to help our people Make It In America.”