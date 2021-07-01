NobelBiz’s First Contact Podcast Series Welcomes Michael McGuire to talk about

How to Fix the Outbound Contact Rate of a Call Center

Beyond having a direct impact on the money-maker KPI of every outbound campaign (i.e. the Conversion Rate), the Contact Rate also affects things like call center turnover and agent satisfaction.” — Mike McGuire

CHEYENNE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cheyenne, WY – 27 May – NobelBiz just released its ninth webinar, featuring an outbound call center expert to talk about the one of the most important metrics in the call center world: the Contact Rate.Having been involved with (mainly outbound) contact centers for the last 24 years, Mike McGuire has a deep understanding both of the importance of the Contact Rate and how to improve it for a sustainable increase of the overall Conversion Rate. Some of Michael’s career accomplishments include spearheading the opening and management of 6 new contact centers internationally, overseeing 10 contact centers as a Center/Regional manager, and was president of 2 contact center companies.The latest of the NobelBiz Webinar Series will premiered Wednesday, June 30th, 2021 | 10am PDT / 1pm ET. The webinar can now be accessed on-demand on the NobelBiz official website.Join host Christian Montes (NobelBiz Director of Sales) and leading expert Mike McGuire (NobelBiz National Account Executive) as they uncover all the hidden secrets of what makes a solid and reliable Contact Rate. The webinar has a holistic approach, defining the Contact Rate before moving to more technical aspects that can impact this key metric, such as Local Caller ID technology, the importance of CRM, the omnichannel approach, automatic and predictive dialers and more.This webinar will give viewers the chance to witness a discussion between two leading experts of the contact center industry and gain access to a host of technology tips, tricks and solutions for a sustained improvement of their outbound Contact Rate.Watch this exclusive episode to learn about:• What is the Contact Rate and how to improve it• How can a Local Caller ID system impact the Contact Rate• How to leverage an integrated CRM:• What is Omnichannel: Contact Rate beyond voice:• How to unleash the power Automated and Predictive DialersNobelBiz is a Contact Center software and voice carrier provider that has grown to serve Contact Centers globally.Being more an extension of its clients’ services, rather than a direct vendor, the company combines multiple carrier systems into a single unified network with worldwide backups. NobelBiz also offers advanced Omnichannel software solutions that handle text (email, webchat, sms), social media, and voice in a single interface.The NobelBiz webinar series aims to deliver monthly information-rich episodes that can teach you how to improve your Contact Center business.Are you a proud member of the Contact Center industry? Do you want to impart your knowledge to our viewers? Do you know anyone who fits these criteria? Email us at mirela.otea@nobelbiz.com and let’s set up a meeting.

We all know that the outbound Contact Rate has a direct and decisive impact on the most important outbound metric of all: the Conversion Rate.