Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 552 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,313 in the last 365 days.

Controlled hunt drawing results available for deer, elk, pronghorn and fall bear and turkey

Results of the deer, elk, pronghorn, fall black bear, and fall turkey controlled hunt drawings are available online. Applicants who provided a valid email address will receive notification of their draw results.

Email notifications will be steadily sent to applicants throughout the day, so some applicants may receive emails later than others.

In an effort to improve user experience in the licensing system, Fish and Game officials are asking applicants to please wait for their email notification to learn their draw results, rather than immediately logging into their online license account. However, Fish and Game understands that all applicants are eager to find out their draw results, so in the likely event that system demand is exceptionally high, users should expect to be directed to a virtual waiting room when they visit the licensing website.

You just read:

Controlled hunt drawing results available for deer, elk, pronghorn and fall bear and turkey

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.