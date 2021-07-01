Controlled hunt drawing results available for deer, elk, pronghorn and fall bear and turkey

Results of the deer, elk, pronghorn, fall black bear, and fall turkey controlled hunt drawings are available online. Applicants who provided a valid email address will receive notification of their draw results.

Email notifications will be steadily sent to applicants throughout the day, so some applicants may receive emails later than others.

In an effort to improve user experience in the licensing system, Fish and Game officials are asking applicants to please wait for their email notification to learn their draw results, rather than immediately logging into their online license account. However, Fish and Game understands that all applicants are eager to find out their draw results, so in the likely event that system demand is exceptionally high, users should expect to be directed to a virtual waiting room when they visit the licensing website.