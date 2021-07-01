Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 553 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,311 in the last 365 days.

LAW OFFICES OF ROBERT M. GELLER, P.A. CONGRATULATES DANIELLE AUSTIN FOR RECEIVING THE PATRIOT AWARD

Award From the Department of Defense Recognizes Support of Guard and Reserve Members Who Work for the Organization

TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, July 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The staff at the Law Offices of Robert M. Geller, P.A. is proud to recognize the award recently given to Ms. Danielle Austin for her support of the Guard and Reserve. Recipients of the Patriot Award are recognized for helping to increase awareness of the law and resolving conflict through mediation.

As a volunteer of the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), Ms. Austin offers free education, consultation, and mediation for employers of Guard and Reserve employees.

The 35 thousand members of the National Guard and Reserve in Florida and Nationally 1.3 million members continue to perform an increasing number of unique missions that require extraordinary actions on the part of everyday citizens. ESGR is an informational agency for the employers of citizen warriors.

Ms. Austin’s award was requested by Florida Army National Guard Specialist Uriah Oden. Said Ogden, “I cannot imagine anyone more deserving of this award. The commitment and outstanding effort she demonstrates every day does not go unnoticed. You are truly irreplaceable. Thank you!”

More information about ESGR Employer Outreach Programs and volunteer opportunities are available at Floridaesgr.com, or by calling Roger Trout of the Florida ESGR Committee, at (571)275-8980. Or to learn more about Geller and his staff, visit their website at attorneyfortampabay.com or call his team at 813-254-5696.

Robert M. Geller
Law Offices of Robert M. Geller
+1 813-254-5696
email us here

You just read:

LAW OFFICES OF ROBERT M. GELLER, P.A. CONGRATULATES DANIELLE AUSTIN FOR RECEIVING THE PATRIOT AWARD

Distribution channels: Law, Media, Advertising & PR, Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.