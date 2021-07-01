LAW OFFICES OF ROBERT M. GELLER, P.A. CONGRATULATES DANIELLE AUSTIN FOR RECEIVING THE PATRIOT AWARD
Award From the Department of Defense Recognizes Support of Guard and Reserve Members Who Work for the OrganizationTAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, July 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The staff at the Law Offices of Robert M. Geller, P.A. is proud to recognize the award recently given to Ms. Danielle Austin for her support of the Guard and Reserve. Recipients of the Patriot Award are recognized for helping to increase awareness of the law and resolving conflict through mediation.
As a volunteer of the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), Ms. Austin offers free education, consultation, and mediation for employers of Guard and Reserve employees.
The 35 thousand members of the National Guard and Reserve in Florida and Nationally 1.3 million members continue to perform an increasing number of unique missions that require extraordinary actions on the part of everyday citizens. ESGR is an informational agency for the employers of citizen warriors.
Ms. Austin’s award was requested by Florida Army National Guard Specialist Uriah Oden. Said Ogden, “I cannot imagine anyone more deserving of this award. The commitment and outstanding effort she demonstrates every day does not go unnoticed. You are truly irreplaceable. Thank you!”
More information about ESGR Employer Outreach Programs and volunteer opportunities are available at Floridaesgr.com, or by calling Roger Trout of the Florida ESGR Committee, at (571)275-8980. Or to learn more about Geller and his staff, visit their website at attorneyfortampabay.com or call his team at 813-254-5696.
