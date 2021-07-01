Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Missourians can now sign up to receive electronic renewal notifications for license plates and driver licenses

JEFFERSON CITY

The Missouri Department of Revenue is now offering customers the option to receive electronic renewal notifications for license plates, driver licenses and more. Individuals who opt in to this service can choose to receive electronic notifications for their renewals, as well as other Department-related information, by email and/or text message. The Department anticipates that customers who subscribe to electronic notifications will begin receiving alerts in fall 2021.

Electronic notifications are available for the following types of renewals: driver license, nondriver license, instruction permit, motor vehicle registration, permanent disabled placard and boat registration.

Anyone who subscribes to receive electronic notifications will no longer receive a paper renewal by mail. The exception is if someone subscribes within three months of their renewal date; that person will still receive a paper renewal by mail. Customers may unsubscribe from the service at any time.

Missourians interested in receiving electronic renewal notifications can sign up on the Department’s website at mydmv.mo.gov/electronicnotifications/.

