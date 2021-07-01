Lagana Resolution to Designate 9/11 as ‘Heroes Day’ Passes Senate

Trenton – To honor the first responders of September 11th, the Senate passed a resolution sponsored by Senator Joseph Lagana, which would designate 9/11 as “Heroes Day”.

“September 11th was a day filled with death and destruction, it brought about sadness all over the world. However, this dark day also showed us great acts of courage, bravery and personal sacrifice,” said Senator Lagana (D-Bergen/Passaic). “We saw heroes run in and out of the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, and listened over radios as passengers wrestled airplane controls out of the hands of terrorists. First responders and volunteers even continued to put their lives on the line in the following days and weeks after the attacks. We will never forget what these heroes did for us.”

The resolution, SJR-22, pays tribute to members of the Armed Forces, firefighters, police officers and emergency service personnel for their contributions towards saving lives and protecting the security and well-being of all people.

The resolution was released from the Senate by a vote of 38-0.