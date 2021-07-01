Haven Senior Investments Welcomes John Gonzales, SVP of Consulting and Managed Services

Over 30 Years of Senior Living Management Experience Joins HSI

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Haven Senior Investments, the leading faith-based senior housing advisory firm, welcomes John Gonzales to its family. Mr. Gonzales will be responsible for the consulting and managed services team, driving revenue, and serving the senior living community.

John has over 30 years of successful and progressive experience in the senior housing industry holding a succession of facility, regional and corporate level positions including Executive Director, Director of Marketing, Regional Manager, Director of Operations, Vice President of Operations, and Chief Operating Officer. John brings his depth of experience in a broad range of senior housing environments including Independent Living, Assisted Living, Alzheimer’s, and Skilled Care. John combines strong operational knowledge with skills that encompass start-up construction, acquisitions, “turn-around” projects, and is a strong promoter of “ownership advocacy.” John is an effective senior-level manager with a unique ability to identify, motivate and direct resources. He has a successful record in cost containment, creative problem-solving, increasing workforce productivity, and possesses excellent human relations skills.

“Haven Senior Investments is extremely blessed to have John join our mission and vision. His background, commitment to servant leadership, and his heart for seniors have fueled his service to the most vulnerable populations in the United States. He has demonstrated this commitment consistently over the last 30 years,” said John Hauber, CEO.

“I’m thrilled to be part of the Haven Senior Investments’ team. My entire career has been spent in the senior living industry and I look forward to continuing that tradition by providing “best of breed” consulting and managed services to HSI’s current and future customers,” said John Gonzales.

