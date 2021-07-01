Press Release: RIDOT Reopens Manville Bridge Over the Blackstone River in Lincoln and Cumberland

Governor Dan McKee, Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos and Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) Director Peter Alviti, Jr. joined with state and local leaders today to celebrate the reopening of the Manville Bridge, an important link for residents and business in the villages of Manville and Cumberland Hill on either side of the Blackstone River. The bridge carries Manville Hill Road over the river as well as the Blackstone River Bikeway and the Providence & Worcester Railroad between Lincoln and Cumberland.

The $11 million project included repairing the 66-year-old bridge's piers and replacing its deteriorated deck and supporting steel beams. The bridge was structurally deficient and posted at only 10 tons, which prohibited the passage of many types of commercial trucks.

"This is very important project for the Blackstone Valley," Governor McKee said. "The poor condition of the bridge and its weight limit surely was a hardship for our business community, and we're pleased to reopen the bridge and put an end to the long detours and the delays that went with them."

"Today we return this vital link for the communities of Lincoln and Cumberland and cross off another structurally deficient bridge on our inventory as we continue marching toward our goal of reaching a state of good repair with all our roads and bridges," Director Alviti said.

The bridge carries approximately 8,000 vehicles per day. Final completion of all project tasks is expected in fall 2021.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The Manville Bridge Rehabilitation project was made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.