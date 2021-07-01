ISCANN GROUP EXPANDS TEAM WITH APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTOR OF SOLUTIONS
IScann Group, an intelligence company that enables organisations to counter an array of modern threats, appointments Anne David as Director of Solutions.
Anne's skill sets will continue to deepen and narrow our solutions offerings and strengthen our strategy. Joining our experts, she will be our main lead in bringing proprietary products to market.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IScann Group, an intelligence company that enables organisations to counter an array of modern threats, today announces the appointment of Anne David, Director of Solutions based in Singapore.
— Andrew Vasko, Managing Director of IScann Group
Ms. David joins the Group from Frasers, a global property organisation where she worked with a team to source, co-create and implement learning and development solutions for the organisation. Additionally, she managed the design of e-learning courseware for global roll out.
In her role at IScann Group, Ms. David’s skillset will be used to bring together data analytics and insights to develop proprietary solutions for IScann’s customers. She will helm the creation and mapping of new e-learning solutions on various platforms that will drive the business in the next few years.
“We are excited to welcome Anne to the Group. Her unique skill sets will continue to deepen and narrow our solutions offerings and strengthen our strategy. Joining our experts, she will be our main lead in bringing proprietary products to market,” says Andrew Vasko, Managing Director of IScann Group.
Ms. David will also lead IScann Group’s drive to collaborate with various data analytics and software partners in the creation of solutions that provide actionable intelligence. By fusing the vast amount of capabilities, this will lay a strong foundation for sustainable growth.
“The way we collect and use information continues to change dramatically. Our ability to access and exploit and derive meaningful insights to aid decision making will position IScann Group as a trusted and innovative provider of open-source solutions”, says Anne David, Director of Solutions at IScann Group.
About IScann Group
IScann Group is an intelligence company that leverages open-source intelligence to enable organisations to derive timely, relevant and actionable data-driven insights, based on a proprietary intelligence gathering approach. By utilising proprietary methodologies, the Group monitors global security trends, tracks social media and is at the forefront of exploiting digitalisation. The Group is managed by Andrew Vasko.
More information: www.iscanngroup.com
