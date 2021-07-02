The shadow over OptiBuy: new branch in Dubai opens
Despite the global crisis, OptiBuy – a renowned partner on the path to procurement excellence - began operating in the shadow of the majestic Burj Khalifa.WARSAW, POLAND, July 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interest in the DACH markets and establishing an office in southern Poland last year is not where the Warsaw-based OptiBuy's aspirations end. The expansion of the international expert at digital transformation & procurement management reached a new milestone – the exclusive & exotic markets of the Middle East and Africa.
Thus, despite unfavorable business conditions, experts who have been helping global companies pursue purchasing excellence for years will support Gulf companies in improving process efficiency, cutting costs, and embracing the digital revolution.
OptiBuy followed its UAE branch launch in December 2020 with the kick-off of one of the significant implementation projects in the region in January 2021. The company's certified experts team is applying the state-of-art procurement SaaS solution – Ivalua – at the UAE's leading organization.
The latest rising trend of digitalization encountered an event no one expected. The interest in business-oriented technologies, workflow management solutions, and boundless means of communication skyrocketed due to the ubiquitous pandemic accompanied by the authority regulations enacted in emergency mode. Eventually, shifting the sole technological interest into becoming an absolute necessity for every organization wishing to prevail in the new – fundamentally digital – normal.
- Years of successful international transformation projects, a certified team of experts, and agile methodologies performing as a flexible, high-performance organization will be now reinforced with a Dubai-centered team of professionals. Their combined eight years of experience in the area, including the Public and Financial Services sectors, will benefit our customers in Dubai, and ultimately – the entire MEA region. – says Mateusz Borowiecki, Managing Director at OptiBuy and a recognized speaker at Middle Eastern business events – We can compare the purchasing potential in the region to the one we are used to in Europe. There, we have been helping companies and fueling the entire industry to bring out the projected procurement's potential and, eventually, the value for the entire organization. It was almost a natural step for us to enter such a comparable yet challenging and demanding market.
- OptiBuy has a long-term vision for the MEA region, and our first step in this journey is UAE. With our roots deep in procurement consulting services, we aim to help our clients face the global purchasing challenges, which became even more urgent during the COVID pandemic. Our core specialization in procurement allows for more efficiency when compared with other market players with broader, less-specialized offerings. Our tailored approach developed through the years addresses industry-specific challenges and is leveraged on the inevitable digital evolution. Its features enable us to effectively support almost any organization in their transformation towards their NorthStar vision of the future of procurement – says Jorge Vicente, Regional Managing Director MEA for OptiBuy. - We are expanding to the region with our long-term partner – Ivalua – our Clients' and analysts' first choice workflow and procurement management system. Our experts engage all their specialized knowledge, past experiences, and numerous successful transformation projects in various industries and almost every continent. Digital transformation is inevitable but does not have to be difficult or costly.
About OptiBuy
OptiBuy is an international consultancy specialized in procurement management. We provide a broad range of outstanding procurement solutions, using an international network of our own offices (Poland, Czechia, Germany, China, and UAE), extensive market knowledge, and an advanced set of IT tools. We are one of the leading procurement consulting companies in Central-Eastern Europe with a global reach supporting the optimization of operational costs, sourcing projects, and implementation of specialized procurement software solutions.
More info: www.optibuy.com
Maciej Hollek
OptiBuy
+48 730 602 363
maciej.hollek@optibuy.com