Global Initiative to Protect Frontline Responders During COVID-19 MillionLives.org Donates Medical Supplies to India
Since March 2020 MillionLives.org has donated medical supplies to 121+ first responder groups across North and South America, Africa, and Europe
We will continue to pull together resources, and identify and deliver medical supplies and PPE equipment until the pandemic is extinguished.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MillionLives.org, a global initiative dedicated to protecting frontline responders, announced today that it has successfully distributed medical supplies to hospitals and front line workers in India during their most recent wave of the COVID-19 infections. MillionLives.org latest donation, led by Punit Agarwal, CEO at ONO Lifestyle, Seamon Chan, Managing Partner of Palm Drive Capital, and Andy Steggles, CEO of SteggTech distributed 20 Oxygen Concentrators, 700 PPE Kits, 1,000 N95 Masks, and 4,000 Hand Sanitizers to the Government of Maharashtra Police Department and four different hospitals in India battling the pandemic.
— Seamon Chan
The MillionLives.org campaign was founded by an international group of Harvard Business School alumni, and has quickly expanded to include other leading institutions and non-profit organizations worldwide. Since the launch of the initiative in March 2020, MillionLives.org has procured over 80,000 protective masks, gowns, gloves, test kits, hand sanitizers, and oxygen concentrators to donate to 125+ healthcare institutions, first responder groups and government agencies in 16 countries around the world including the U.S., Mexico, Brazil, Ecuador, Paraguay, Nigeria, Ethiopia, India, France, El Salvador, Spain, Singapore, Italy, Nigeria, the United Arab Emirates, and Afghanistan.
Medical institutions and first responders in pandemic hotspots around the world are still struggling to acquire desperately needed medical supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As the number of COVID cases in India continued to rise to extortionate levels, we identified hospitals and medical facilities in the country that urgently needed our support. Even though other parts of the world are starting to see a decline of cases and a return to normalcy, we must remain vigilant to ensure that medical professionals and first responders can stay as safe as possible,” says Punit Agarwal, Co-Founder of MillionLives.org and CEO at ONO Lifestyle.
“Oxygen concentrators continue to play a critical role in treating the symptoms of COVID-19 and play an important role in saving lives,” said Umesh Khandelwal, CEO of Umesh Khandelwal Foundation Trust. “On behalf of Umesh Khandelwal Foundation Trust, Bhubaneaswar (Odisha), I’d like to thank MillionLives.org for their generous donation and supporting us in the fight to treat as many people as possible.”
“The police department is working round the clock on the front line. While working in the field, our officers and staff have faced the risk of infection, many unfortunately succumbing to the virus,” stated Chaitanya S. Deputy Commissioner of Police Operations in Mumbai. “MillionLives.org has supplied ten oxygen concentrators free of cost, helping us to keep our officers and staff safe and prioritizing proper treatment for those infected.”
“Since the beginning of the pandemic, MillionsLives.org has received 60 requests from medical facilities ranging from 4 to 3,000 healthcare workers, and unfortunately the demand hasn’t stopped yet,” said Seamon Chan, Co-Founder of MillionLives.org and Managing Partner of Palm Drive Capital. “We will continue to pull together resources, and identify and deliver medical supplies and PPE equipment until the pandemic is extinguished.”
MillionLives.org will continue to procure and donate supplies to current and emerging pandemic epicenters, expanding to new countries and helping institutions with less available resources. Companies and other organizations who wish to support or partner in this initiative should reach out to Seamon Chan to discuss.
About
MillionLives.org is a global initiative dedicated to helping prevent millions of people being infected by the global COVID-19 Pandemic by using their global network to procure certified medical supplies directly from major suppliers around the world and distribute them to the most needed. https://www.gofundme.com/f/millionlives
Palm Drive Capital is a New York, Taipei, and Miami-based venture capital and growth equity fund that has invested in over 100 leading software and internet companies around the world. Since their launch in 2014, they’ve espoused the notion that innovators are everywhere. With backing from top entrepreneurs and institutions, Palm Drive Capital also has an expansive and differentiated network that spans across North America, Europe, South America and Asia. For more information, please visit www.palmdrive.vc.
Dr. Umesh Khandelwal is a Medical Oncologist, Hematologic Oncologist and Pediatric Oncologist in Vidhyadhar Nagar, Jaipur.
