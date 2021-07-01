New Book Battling Chronic Fatigue Achieves #1 Bestseller Status on Launch Day!
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ignite Press announced this week that Sharon Wirant’s new book, Tired Yet Wired: Breaking Your Chronic Fatigue Cycle, became a #1 bestseller in no less than 5 categories and a hot new release in 8 categories on Amazon. Among others, it became the #1 bestselling book in Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, Chronic Pain, Mind-Body Medicine, and more.
“That tired yet wired feeling is where you feel a heavy sense of sluggishness along with tiredness behind the eyes and throughout the body. Yet, despite the extreme fatigue is a feeling of being “wired” where the body is restless and the mind endlessly chatters on,” explains Sharon. “This book is about how I lost myself in a sea of noise and learned how to break my chronic fatigue cycle while healing from Lyme disease, stealth viruses, and toxic mold exposure. Hustling, overachieving, over obliging, and over helping got me in this mess, along with the genetic predisposition that responds to all the hype. The veil of brain fog, swirl of thoughts, and emotional overwhelm led me to finding my truth, aligning again with my heart by revealing and healing what I kept hidden inside. Doing this internal work rewarded me with regaining precious lost energy.”
Sharon Wirant, MA is a behaviorist turned integrative coach who has a lifelong love for learning about personal development, self-care, and how all species engage with their environment. Sharon worked in the dynamic world of animal welfare for 20 years. She discovered coaching when she struggled to understand why she felt so tired, stuck, and unfulfilled prior to her diagnosis of mono, adrenal fatigue, Lyme disease, and toxic mold illness. Unexpectedly, Sharon discovered that chronic fatigue is about more than a viral or toxin overload.
Sharon is known to be an avid researcher, outside-the-box thinker, and leader in her own quiet and thoughtful way. Inspired by her own recovery story, Sharon combines three unique skills to help others break their chronic fatigue cycle: personal development (life and health coaching), habit change (behavior and therapeutic coaching), and perseverance.
She shares her life with her husband, six dogs, a small flock of sheep, and a stealthy barn cat in beautiful New Hampshire.
